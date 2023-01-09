Budget 2023: Govt can allocate more to infra as it scales back COVID-19 subsidies: Raamdeo Agrawal

Raamdeo Agrawal, Chairman of Motilal Oswal Financial Services

The Union Budget 2023 isn’t expected to be a big-bang event but the government could spend more towards infrastructure, especially as it cuts down subsidy related to COVID-19 stress, chiefly food bills, which form 60-70 percent of the spend, said Raamdeo Agrawal, Chairman of Motilal Oswal Financial Services, in an interview to Moneycontrol.

While the government continues to eye economic growth of 7-8 percent, he doesn’t expect the government to tinker with direct taxes or remove long-term capital gains (LTCG), as a stable tax rate regime fosters a healthy investment climate in the country. Edited excerpts of the conversation:

The Budget 2023-24 comes in the background of fear of global recession, slowing economy and rate hikes. What are your expectations? Where do you think the government will put its thrust?

I don't know what all budgetary proposals will be (there) because the Finance Minister’s hands are tied. There's not much because indirect taxes have gone to Goods and Services Tax (GST), and direct taxes are where the FM can play with the rates here and there. So, some proposals can come there, otherwise GST, they keep tinkering through the year. So, I don't expect much out there.

In direct taxes, I think it'll be not much … some proposals will be there but I don't think it will be significant for the players because they want to stabilise the economy, they want to grow the economy. So, what will be the growth boosters they will give, only time will tell. But I'm not expecting anything from the Budget in terms of any major changes in any aspect.

Some tinkering here and there, yes. But not (much), because they want growth to continue. The government's intention is to see a 7-8 percent growth. So, what they will do? Maybe they can allocate the infra spend a lot more because they can cut on subsidy now, broadly out of COVID-19 stress. Broadly, I would say. So, we can cut at least 60-70 percent of the COVID-19 spend by way of food subsidy in 2023-24 and put that money into infra.

A lot has been spoken about LTCG. Is there a compelling case for exemptions, or cuts?

I don't know what they will do but they should not do anything. That much I can tell you about shares. Because people have bought/sold based on instability of rates… long-term, (and) short-term. Now, if you keep playing with the duration or rates, I think, it vitiates the investment environment.

If I present in my calculation one-year long-term capital gains and say 10 percent plus surcharge as the tax rate on the long term. Now you say that it is going to be less than two years or three years, three years is going to be your short term. Then my tax rate goes from 10 to 15 percent. So, that vitiates the thing. They should do it only if it is necessary, because they understand what they're doing. But cosmetic changes should not be as… I mean they should not be touching LTCG broadly but fine-tuning here and there is okay.

So, you're not expecting any rationalisation of taxes or duration of asset class…

I don't have any information... I mean there's a presentation that every asset class should be treated the same. So, better they should come down rather than take it up.

Like, if it is for real estate, it is three years, they would make it one year rather than making the stocks three years.

Do you think Budget 2023 is an opportunity to streamline the tax regime, for example, by disincentivising the old tax regime and favouring the new one? Do you think that would help?

I think the government is practicing a lot of supply-side economics. They want to clear up all the shortages so that there is no shortage-led inflation. I think that is good broadly, infrastructure and all those kind of stuff. But there are some segments of the economy which are very badly hit by COVID-19, low income and inflation. And there, they need to give some relief by way of lower taxes for the goods consumed by (these sections of consumers. I think that) is very necessary. And that can be done effectively only through direct taxes or even indirect taxes on the cheaper goods or very mass consumption items. Instead of 18 percent, if you tax them at 10 percent for three, or four years, or something like that, that can do a little bit of magic.