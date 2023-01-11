 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Budget 2023 | Goldman Sachs sees no significant reforms, fiscal prudence expected

Moneycontrol News
Jan 11, 2023 / 01:21 PM IST

India will hold a general election in 2024 and hence next year’s budget will be an interim one. Hence the importance of this budget is even higher.

(Image: Shutterstock)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in the last full-year Budget of the Narendra Modi government's second term in office, will focus on striking a balance between spending priorities and fiscal prudence, said economists at Goldman Sachs.

As India is set will hold the general elections in 2024, the next year’s Budget will be an interim one and, therefore, the importance of the 2023 Budget is even higher. Moreover, the exercise comes at a time when the government is trying to weigh spending priorities, without compromising on
fiscal prudence and inflation target.

“We expect the government to meet the FY23 fiscal deficit target of 6.4 percent of GDP, only after some spending cuts, given incremental subsidy spending in the fiscal year following the commodity shock,” said Santanu Sengupta, an economist at Goldman Sachs India.

“We expect the government to consolidate the fiscal deficit to 5.9 percent of GDP in FY24, fully funded by a reduction in subsidy spending, while maintaining capex and other current spending.”

The government will present the Union Budget in Parliament on February 1, 2023.

An analysis of the government's spending patterns in pre-election years reveal that there are few things that tend to happen, said Goldman Sachs. They include increase in capex allocation towards infrastructure (mainly consisting of roads and railways) and a cut in defence spending, increased allocation towards rural spending and welfare measures (mainly education and healthcare).