Budget 2023 | Goldman Sachs sees no significant reforms, fiscal prudence expected

(Image: Shutterstock)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in the last full-year Budget of the Narendra Modi government's second term in office, will focus on striking a balance between spending priorities and fiscal prudence, said economists at Goldman Sachs.

As India is set will hold the general elections in 2024, the next year’s Budget will be an interim one and, therefore, the importance of the 2023 Budget is even higher. Moreover, the exercise comes at a time when the government is trying to weigh spending priorities, without compromising on

fiscal prudence and inflation target.

“We expect the government to meet the FY23 fiscal deficit target of 6.4 percent of GDP, only after some spending cuts, given incremental subsidy spending in the fiscal year following the commodity shock,” said Santanu Sengupta, an economist at Goldman Sachs India.

“We expect the government to consolidate the fiscal deficit to 5.9 percent of GDP in FY24, fully funded by a reduction in subsidy spending, while maintaining capex and other current spending.”

The government will present the Union Budget in Parliament on February 1, 2023.

An analysis of the government's spending patterns in pre-election years reveal that there are few things that tend to happen, said Goldman Sachs. They include increase in capex allocation towards infrastructure (mainly consisting of roads and railways) and a cut in defence spending, increased allocation towards rural spending and welfare measures (mainly education and healthcare).

Also read: Three things FM should consider to make you and businesses happy this Budget

Although lately the Budget's significance for investors have diminished as the government also announces many reforms not included in the Budget, there are some aspects that will be keenly watched.

Key things for investors to look out for will be the government’s commitment to the medium-term fiscal consolidation path, weighing spending priorities on capex, manufacturing incentives, subsidies and welfare, and the supply of government bonds that the market may be able to absorb.

“We do not expect any significant reforms to be announced in this Budget, but some measures to watch out for include any details on incentives for ‘Make in India’, a roadmap on direct tax code implementation, and rationalisation of subsidies, particularly fertilisers,” said Sengupta.

Goldman Sachs expects the government borrowing in FY24 to remain elevated, which will likely require the RBI to restart open market operations (OMO) purchases in the second half of FY24 with domestic liquidity constraints abating.