Budget 2023 Expectations Survey: What the market thinks on measures to woo investments

About 30 percent of the market participants that Moneycontrol surveyed in the run up to the Union Budget 2023-24, believe that the extension of sunset clause allowing 15 percent corporate tax rate for new manufacturing units beyond FY2023 will help attract fresh investments.

This, along with the extension of sunset clause under Section 194LC and 194LD (of a concessional withholding tax of 5 percent for non-resident investors/lenders) beyond FY2023 will also draw fresh investments, believe 43.3 percent participants.

Dipti Sharma