Budget 2023 Expectations Survey: What the market thinks about capital gains and income tax

Dipti Sharma
Jan 31, 2023 / 12:09 PM IST

Moneycontrol conducted a survey of 30 market experts, including fund managers, analysts, heads of research, chief investment strategists and officers, to get their views on some important questions relating to the upcoming Union Budget

Moneycontrol conducted a survey of 30 market experts, including fund managers, analysts, heads of research, chief investment strategists and officers, to get responses on some important questions relating to the upcoming Union Budget.

Tax (Capital Gains and Personal Income Taxes)

Considering the rising inflation and worsening job market, there is hope of tax relief in the Budget.