Daily Voice Budget Edition | Market experts share their wish list for FM Sitharaman

Moneycontrol News
Jan 11, 2023 / 04:46 PM IST

Budget 2023: Government’s capex spending and borrowing calendar will be the critical areas to focus on, according to market experts and fund managers

The size of capital expenditure and initiatives targeted for the MSME sector are to be monitored, says Shailendra Kumar, Narnolia Financial Services.

The 2023 Budget is coming at a very crucial time - consumers are feeling the pinch of inflation, rural demand still seems sluggish, credit growth and capex are on the rise, and markets are highly volatile.

Moneycontrol caught up with some market experts and fund managers to find out what exactly can uplift the mood of the markets.

Sahil Kapoor, DSP Mutual Fund

"There are two key areas for Budget 2023. First is the overall expenditure that the government will account for. We had a few steady years of government expenditure which was financed by fiscal deficit. Since a fiscal impulse is likely to be absent, it would be important to see how much growth would the government pencil in. The other is any changes to direct taxes which are one of the quickest way to impact the economy." Read More

Naveen Kulkarni of Axis Securities