MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    बूस्टर बजट 2022 से क्या अर्थव्यवस्था को मिलेगी रफ्तार. जानें मनीकंट्रोल हिंदी के साथ
    Budget 2022
    Budget 2022
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Budget 2022 to bring more startup-friendly policies, special sops for sectors under Make in India, says Suman Bannerjee of Hedonova

    Budget 2022 | It will definitely be growth-focused budget given the hits the economy has taken before of the pandemic

    Sunil Shankar Matkar
    February 01, 2022 / 07:37 AM IST
    Budget 2022

    Budget 2022

    Suman Bannerjee, who is the co-founder and chief investment officer at hedge fund Hedonova, says the Union Budget 2022 will be focussed on growth, given the hits the economy has taken through the pandemic.

    In an interaction with Moneycontrol, Bannerjee shares his expectation that the Budget will bring in more startup-friendly policies and special incentives for healthcare, education, agriculture and renewable sectors, especially those under the 'Make in India' umbrella. Excerpts from the views shared:

    Will the budget focuses more on populist measures especially ahead of some state elections or do you think it will be a more growth-focused budget?

    It will definitely be growth-focused budget given the hits the economy has taken before of the pandemic.

    Will the government focus more on sectors that generate more employment or sectors that affected the most by pandemic?

    Close

    Related stories

    Suman Bannerjee
    Suman Bannerjee
    Co-Founder & Chief Investment Officer|Hedonova

      Click Here To Read All Budget Related News

      I expect the Budget 2022 to bring in more startup-friendly policies, relaxed taxation policies simplified GST returns, and special incentives for healthcare, education, agriculture and renewable sectors especially those under the 'Make in India' umbrella.

      Further investment in creating innovation hubs in tier 2 and tier 3 cities to promote entrepreneurship is expected too and hence create job growth.

      What could be a surprising element in Budget if any?

      Also read - Economic Survey 2022: India needs to invest $1.4 trillion by 2024-25 on infrastructure to achieve $5 trillion GDP

      Regulatory and tax changes for IFSCsA (International Financial Services Centres Authority) focus on ISFC/GIFT city norms and clarity on regulations there would invite more foreign capital into India. This is not expected but if it happens, it will attract a lot of foreign capital to India which is currently sitting on the sidelines.

      How do you read corporate earnings announced so far for the December 2021 quarter?

      Corporate earnings, especially in consumer goods and healthcare, have been strong. I think corporate profits will continue to grow given the high savings rate and domestic demand.

      Also read - Economic Survey 2022 | Railways to see 'very high' capital expenditure in next 10 years

      After Budget, what are the other important events or factors to watch out for in the rest of 2022.

      The single most important factor to look forward to is the Fed tapering. Higher interest rates in the US will attract back institutional capital out of emerging markets, leading to a few years of equity underperformance.

      Do you expect the market to give double-digit return in 2022 and close the year above 21,000 on the Nifty50? Also in 2022, do you think the market will still be worried due to expected three rate hikes by Fed, inflation and COVID?

      Also read - Economic Survey 2022 | Survey steers clear of farmer protests, farm sector reforms

      The year 2022 will be a testing time for the Indian markets. Foreign capital going back to the US and flight to safety will lead to FIIs pulling money out.

      Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
      Sunil Shankar Matkar
      Tags: #Budget 2022 #Budget FY23 #MARKET OUTLOOK #Nifty #Sensex #Union Budget 2022 #Union Budget FY23
      first published: Feb 1, 2022 07:37 am
      Sections
      Desktop Version »
      Follow us on
      Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
      Available On
      Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
      ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
      Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
      Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

      Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.