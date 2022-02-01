Budget 2022 | STT collection target for FY23 increased to Rs 20,000 crore

The Union Budget for 2022-23 has pegged the collection from securities transaction tax (STT) in the next fiscal year at Rs 20,000 crore, which is 60 percent higher than the budget estimate of the previous year.

For 2021-22, the government expected to collect Rs 12,500 crore from STT, which was largely unchanged from the revised budget estimate of Rs 12,000 crore. The revised Budget estimate, however, showed that STT collection far exceeded the target at Rs 20,000 crore.

Introduced in 2004, STT is levied on stocks, stock derivatives and equity mutual funds at the time of purchase and sale.

The sharp rise in the budget estimate for STT reflects the government’s confidence in the securities market remaining buoyant despite the recent hiccups caused by worries over tighter global monetary policy in the coming months.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely banking on several big-ticket initial public offerings such as that of Life Insurance Corporation of India to boost activity in the domestic stock market.

The rapid surge in the STT collection in 2021-22 came on the back of a significant increase in trading activity by retail investors. More than one million new investors joined the stock market on average every month since the beginning of the pandemic, attracted by the brisk rally in the asset class.