Budget 2022 | Paytm, Fino Payments Bank gain on push for digital ecosystem, fintech

Paytm and Fino Payments Bank rallied up to 6 percent as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech aggressively pushed for digital payments and eco-system along with fintech.

One 97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, rallied 5.77 percent to Rs 970 on BSE and Fino Payments Bank was up 1.72 percent at Rs 398.35.

In recent years, digital banking, digital payments and fintech innovations have grown at a rapid pace in the country. Government is continuously encouraging these sectors to ensure that the benefits of digital banking reach every nook and corner of the country in a consumer-friendly manner. "Taking forward this agenda, and to mark 75 years of our independence, it is proposed to set up 75 Digital Banking Units (DBUs) in 75 districts of the country by scheduled commercial banks," says

On digital payments, she said the financial support for digital payment ecosystem announced in the previous Budget would continue in 2022-23. "This will encourage further adoption of digital payments. There will also be a focus to promote use of payment platforms that are economical and user friendly."

Private Banking space also rallied 2 percent, though PSU Bank index wiped out gains to trade with half a percent loss.

IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank gained 1-3.6 percent.

Brokerage firm CapitalVia Global Research said the setting up of 75 digital banking units would encourage digital payments, as it is economical and user-friendly.

"In order for digital payments to gain traction among the underprivileged, users must be given more options. Policy should be aimed to encourage payment method innovation to meet the lifestyles and demands of all consumer segments, removing friction from the payment process and making it more frictionless than ever before," the brokerage said.

To make the digital ecosystem safe and secure for individuals and businesses, a push is being made for projects to expand digital infrastructure, improve internet access, increase payment touchpoints, and improve cybersecurity, the brokerage said.