Budget 2022 | Oberoi Realty, Aavas Financiers rally as housing projects allotted Rs 48,000 crore

Realty

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Real estate stocks rallied up to 3 percent on February 1 after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced an allocation of Rs 48,000 crore for housing projects in her Budget for the financial year2022-23.

Oberoi Realty, Brigade Enterprises, Sobha, Indiabulls Real Estate, DLF, Sunteck Realty, Prestige Estates Projects, Macrotech Developers and Godrej Properties were up 1-3 percent at the time of writing this copy.

The BSE Realty Index gained 1.2 percent, trading in line with Sensex that, too, was 1.2 percent.

Click Here To Read All Live Updates on Budget 2022

"Housing projects are allotted Rs 48,000 crore for FY23 under PM Housing Scheme," Sitharaman said in her Budget speech.

Housing finance companies also gained momentum. Aavas Financiers surged 6.5 percent, followed by Can Fin Homes, GIC Housing Finance and HDFC that gained 2 percent each.

Also read: Budget 2022 | Adani Power, Tata Power rally 3-4% on allocation for hydro and solar projects in FY23

Apart from that, FM says Rs 60,000 crore will be allocated to provide potable water to 3.8 crore households for tap water.