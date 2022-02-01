MARKET NEWS

    Budget 2022 | Oberoi Realty, Aavas Financiers rally as housing projects allotted Rs 48,000 crore

    Budget 2022 | The BSE Realty Index gains 1.2 percent, trading in line with BSE Sensex that, too, was up 1.2 percent

    Moneycontrol News
    February 01, 2022 / 11:49 AM IST
    Real estate stocks rallied up to 3 percent on February 1 after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced an allocation of  Rs 48,000 crore for housing projects in her Budget for the financial year2022-23.

    Oberoi RealtyBrigade EnterprisesSobhaIndiabulls Real EstateDLFSunteck RealtyPrestige Estates ProjectsMacrotech Developers and Godrej Properties were up 1-3 percent at the time of writing this copy.

    The BSE Realty Index gained 1.2 percent, trading in line with Sensex that, too, was 1.2 percent.

    Click Here To Read All Live Updates on Budget 2022

    "Housing projects are allotted Rs 48,000 crore for FY23 under PM Housing Scheme," Sitharaman said in her Budget speech.

    Housing finance companies also gained momentum. Aavas Financiers surged 6.5 percent, followed by Can Fin Homes, GIC Housing Finance and HDFC that gained 2 percent each.

    Apart from that, FM says Rs 60,000 crore will be allocated to provide potable water to 3.8 crore households for tap water.

     
