Budget 2022: Investors brace for another year of high bond supply

India’s Central government may have little elbow room to lower its market borrowings for FY23 even if its revenue collections are strong.

Bond investors said a redemption pile of roughly Rs 4.5 lakh crore during the year and demands of continued spending to support an economy recovering from the pandemic would ensure that fresh bond supply remains elevated.

“Purely from a macroeconomic perspective, there is a case for continued fiscal support for the economy,” said R Sivakumar, head of fixed income at Axis Mutual Fund. Pointing out that gross domestic product growth is still low on a two-year compounded annual growth rate basis, he added that the fiscal policy may need to be accommodative.

Jefferies India expects a 20 percent growth in capital expenditure even as spending on food and fuel subsidies remains elevated. Others pointed out that sagging consumption demands that the government leave more money in the pockets of the average citizen through either tax concessions or social schemes.

The upshot is that the fiscal deficit may, at best, be a few basis points lower than in FY22 and the government may have to continue with double-digit borrowing to finance this gap.

Bill comes due

Data from the Reserve Bank of India shows that about Rs 4.5 lakh crore worth of government bonds mature in FY23. This means the government will need to borrow a minimum Rs 4.5 lakh crore only to repay past loans. In the current fiscal year, the bond redemption pile was budgeted at Rs 2.4 lakh crore, which is 20 percent of the budgeted market borrowing. Depending on the fiscal deficit that needs to be financed, the government’s gross borrowing in all probability would be more than in the current year.

Economists at Morgan Stanley estimate that the gross borrowing will rise to Rs 15 lakh crore in FY23. Gross market borrowing of Rs 12.05 lakh crore was projected for FY22 in the Union Budget.

“For F2023, our economists expect the fiscal deficit to be lower at 6 percent but given the higher nominal GDP, the fiscal deficit would remain wide in rupee terms at Rs 15.7 lakh crore,” they wrote in a report. On average, most economists expect borrowing to be Rs 12-14 lakh crore for FY23.

Find a buyer

Bond supply jumped the most in FY21 due to the pandemic. However, bond yields fell more than 100 basis points during the year. Yields move inversely to bond prices.

The key reason was that the RBI infused a historic amount of liquidity over various tenures through an array of instruments. The central bank also stood in the market as a constant buyer of government bonds.

In FY22, the central bank has been a net buyer, but a more reluctant one. Its purchases dropped to Rs 1.4 lakh crore this year from Rs 3.1 lakh crore in FY21. In recent weeks, the central bank has been a big seller of bonds in the secondary market.

“The market is now trying to figure out whether these sales are a permanent feature or will they ease off,” said Sivakumar.

“We pencil in roughly Rs 0.5 lakh crore of net sales for next year, but acknowledge there is risk on both sides of this estimate. The fact remains, however, that gross net issuance is set to be meaningfully higher,” brokerage firm Nomura Securities said in its report.

All climbed up

An elevated bond supply and a monetary policy poised to walk away from accommodation is a perfect storm for the bond market next year. Yields are likely to climb further, anticipating the incremental reduction in liquidity, inflationary pressures and a hostile global bond market sentiment.

Investors who picked up the newly issued 10-year bond from the auction last month are sitting on big losses. The most traded 10-year benchmark bond, which matures in July 2031 has also been tough to make money on.

The only silver lining, albeit thin, is the prospect of inclusion in the global bond indices, which could spark a rally in bonds. But Nomura warns that even this could be short-lived. As such, there has been much jawboning from government officials on this inclusion, though the process has been at a snail’s pace.

With the odds stacked up against it, the government will have to shell out more to get investors for its bonds next year. It is already paying more than retail home loan borrowers currently. Its banker, the RBI, has a challenging path yet again for managing the cost of borrowing.

As for bond investors, the main activity would be to dodge mark-to-market losses in a globally hostile environment for yields.