Budget 2022: Here is what the bond market expecting

The concept of real estate investment trusts and the associated beneficial tax regime introduced to attract investments in the segment have proved to be a welcome step for the economy.

Union Budget 2021 undoubtedly was hailed as a trailblazing one for numerous bold reforms the Government proposed. Going into Budget 2022, there are three areas (Policy, structural and new issuances) wherein we would like to propose recommendations for the upcoming Budget in order to speed up bond markets' journey towards greater prosperity.

Policies to Expand Participation

With respect to the Policies laid down by the regulators, we would recommend a few suggestions which would help in deepening the bond market and entailing retail participation.

Taxation Need to Rationalised

We look forward to a tax efficient structure for debt securities with higher credit rating. As per the current tax structure of bonds, any capital gains arising from sale of securities is taxed under the “Income from Capital Gain”. However, the interest earned on these bonds is accounted for under the net income of the taxpayer and taxed as per their tax slab, which can be as high as 33 percent (net) thereby discouraging investors from investing in bonds.

We would thereby suggest a tax efficient model in lines with debt mutual funds, wherein the net realised gain on sale is taxed under “Income from Capital Gain”. By implementing this model, the tax rate for debt instruments could be reduced to 10 percent for LTCG on listed instruments. We propose the primary focus of this model to be on Government issued debt, AAA rated bonds with a cumulative interest payment structure.

We would urge the policymakers to focus on Zero and Deep Discount bonds. Coming out with tax free issuances will enable the government to borrow cheaply and still provide higher yields to investors than other options available to them.

Inflation Indexed Tax Free Bonds – Real value of money has to be earned even after taxation. As the inflation hovers around 6-7 percent, an investor certainly needs to earn above this post tax.

Retail Inclusion

We would like to draw your attention towards low retail penetration in the debt market. We would be gratified by your kind support towards promoting the same by taking policy decisions to support retail investors as well as internet-based retail investment portals like Bonds India.

We also request the inclusion of the Government issued debt and AAA Rated securities in the permitted list of investments of Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

Structural Changes Proposed for the Bond Market

We hereby also propose the following suggestion to be incorporated in the structural framework of the Indian Bond Market.

Increasing Awareness on Bonds

It has been duly observed that a large section of investors in the market lack knowledge of the debt instruments and its benefits which creates apprehensions, misinformation and frauds. Retail investors still rely on traditional asset classes like Fixed Deposits due to lack of knowledge of Bonds as an asset class. We request your heavy focus on initiatives to spread awareness and education regarding the debt market and its traded instruments.

Ease of Transactions

In view of ease of transaction, we would propose a common depository wherein all the securities could be held. Currently, corporate bonds are being held in NSDL or CDSL depository wherein G-Secs are being held in SGL account (Subsidiary General Ledger Account - an account opened with the Reserve Bank of India by clearing members such as financial institutions for trading government securities).

Making Security Specifics Easy to Understand

We would also like to highlight the need for a standardised structure and process in order to simplify the bond market. For example, every bond has a different interest payment date which makes it very confusing for an investor. We need to have a fixed, standardised structure of similar bonds. The structure standardisation will help a clean categorisation – the information is easily digestible for retail investors to help make easy and correct investment decisions.

Rationalise the Bond Credit Rating System

It has been noticed that various credit rating agencies provide different ratings to the same instrument which leads to obscurity in the investors mind. Presently, the rating scale ranges from AAA-D (AAA being the highest). There are times two securities have been provided the same rating, however they may not be of the same credit quality. We would recommend that in order to rationalise the process, we must introduce a point metric system for rating .Like CIBIL (for individual customers), we believe even companies must be rated on a numeric scale hereby bringing uniformity and clarity in the rating process.

Increasing Scope of Exchange Traded Bonds

We believe securities need to be brought under one roof. As on date, there are many unlisted bonds which are being traded in the market which brings default risk. Many issuances occur on a private placement basis in an unsecured manner which increases investors risk significantly. It is utmost important to eliminate such risks form our system. We recommend bringing all securities under the stock exchange’s gambit

New Issuances Framework

In the new issuances framework, as per the current government borrowing trends observed, there is a massive increase in the issuance by the Government of India. We request you take into consideration the heavily demanded Tax Free Bonds issued a few years ago which found high traction with the retail investor segment. Given the current yield of the secondary market bonds along with the demand traction, coming up with issues of Tax-Free Bonds can be a cheaper source of funds for the government and a good attraction area for the retail investor pool. On- tap issue structure should be introduced for NCDs to promote liquidity in the market. This will also give investors an option to invest round the year.

