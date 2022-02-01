MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    बूस्टर बजट 2022 से क्या अर्थव्यवस्था को मिलेगी रफ्तार. जानें मनीकंट्रोल हिंदी के साथ
    Budget 2022
    Budget 2022
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Budget 2022 | Amara Raja Batteries, Exide gain as govt to come out battery-swapping policy

    Budget 2022 | Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government would promote clean tech in public transport and develop special mobility zones for electric vehicles

    Moneycontrol News
    February 01, 2022 / 12:21 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Automotive battery manufacturers Amara Raja Batteries and Exide Industries gained more than 1 percent each on February 1 as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a battery-swapping policy in her Budget for the year 2022-23.

    Experts hailed the decision as a good development to promote electric vehicles.

    The government would promote clean tech in public transport and develop special mobility zones for electric vehicles, the minister said.

    Read all live market updates here

    She said the government would come out with a battery-swapping policy.

    Close

    Related stories

    "Battery swapping policy with interoperability in space-constrained urban areas will boost efficiency in electric vehicle ecosystem," said Varun Baxi, Research Analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher.

    Click Here To Read All Live Updates on Budget 2022

    Hero MotoCorp and Ashok Leyland are amongst the incumbents and Hero could a a major beneficiary, with its tie up with Gogoro to develop the battery swapping infrastructure for two-wheelers, he said.

    Also read: Budget 2022 | Adani Power, Tata Power rally 3-4% on allocation for hydro and solar projects in FY23

    "Apart from Hero, there are startups like Bounce which are in battery-swapping technology. Also, Ashok Leyland has developed the battery swapping models in tie up with Sun Mobility," he said.

    Tata Power, which also has charging stations, gained 2.4 percent at Rs 252.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Amara Raja Batteries #Budget 2022 #Budget FY23 #Buzzing Stocks #Exide Industries #Union Budget 2022 #Union Budget FY23
    first published: Feb 1, 2022 12:21 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.