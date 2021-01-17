Budget 2021: The sector that employs more than 1 crore people has these 4 expectations

Rituraj Sinha

Private security, facility management, manpower supply, sash logistics, and pest control are broadly classified as "outsourced business services" sector.

In India, the sector employs close to one crore people, as per PF enrolment records. The sector is also among the Top 3 goods and services tax (GST contributors) in the country. Last year, GST contribution amounted to Rs 25,000 crore approximately. The sector claims the lowest input credit (ITC) among all major sectors.

Our services are used by every single manufacturing facility, banks, hotels, hospitals, educational establishments, public utilities, government offices, RWAs and residential colonies.

It would not be an overstatement to say that private security guards, cleaning services staff, pantry staff, CCTV camera installers, pest-control technicians, cash van and ATM workers are omnipresent. A recent FICCI PWC Report estimated the industry to be more than 1 lakh crore per annum.

The sector offers minimum-wage level employment to almost one crore citizens of India, creating livelihoods for the neediest.

We undertake skill development and ensure jobs for matricluates and also those who have passed Class 8 and landless non-agricultural labour hailing from the poorest states of the country. A large part of the migrant workforce works for private security, facility management and manpower supply companies. We indirectly support three to four crore citizens through one crore jobs.

Even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and nation-wide lockdown, the government notified our sector as "essential services".

Private security guards, cleaning staff and ATM workers continued to work through lockdown, risking their lives to ensure that police, local administration, hospitals, grocery stores, e-commerce warehouses and banks functioned smoothly.

Even hotels, malls, factories, offices that were closed were secured by private security guards, with police authorities focused on lockdown enforcement. Our role in the COVID crisis is a testimony to the critical role the sector plays in society and India’s economy.

The Budget 2021 would be the landmark budget. It budget should focus on employment-generation sectors to revive the stressed economy.

Given close to one crore people are employed in outsourced business services sector and 15,000 MSME enterprises in the sector, our four requests to honourable finance minister are:

1 Tax break in 80JJAA

The section allows a deduction from taxable income in respect of salaries and wages paid to eligible workers who have completed 240 days in the relevant financial year or in the next financial year and for those enterprises who have increased the employees during the financial year

May we humbly suggest considering an amendment to Section 80JJAA of the Income Tax Act, 1961 to compute the eligibility of employees who have completed 90 days (in place of 240 days) in the financial year ended March 31, 2021 and where there has been a net increase in employees as compared to September 30, 2020 (instead of March 31, 2020)

The Atmanirbhar Bharat Rojgar Yojna provides differentiated incentives to enterprises employing less and more than 1,000 people.

For those employing less than 1,000 people, the government proposes to subsidise both the employer and employees’ PF for new employees or employees who lost their jobs during the lockdown and gained re-employment

For those employing more than 1,000 people, the government proposes to subsidise only the employee’s PF contribution for new employees or the re-employed

May we humbly suggest considering an amendment to ABRY to subsidise both the employer and employee PF contribution for new employees or those gaining re-employed even in enterprises employing more than 1,000 people

3 Support from banks, 'priority sector' tag for credit facilities

To continue paying wages to lakhs of private security guards, cleaners, and other such minimum wage workers, the sector will need adequate working capital support from banks. Therefore, our sector should be classified as a priority sector and banks should be advised to extend at least six months of equivalent working capital credit lines to eligible security, facility management, manpower supply, and cash logistics companies.

Given the wafer-thin margins of the sector, working capital credit should be extended at sub PLR (prime lending rate)

Banks should be asked to not adversely impact our revenues and ensure they maintain Q4 FY20 service revenues for March-September 2020 period. This is especially critical as our members are helping extend banking services across branches, ATMs, cash movement, etc.

4 GST relief

Allow manpower supply and private security sector (GST codes 998511-998519 & 998521-998529) to deposit GST only after collection is received from the enduser and not on the basis of invoice raising. We expect a collection delay of three–four months.

We do not have the resources to ensure GST compliance as per norms under the prevailing circumstances. The result of the pandemic and the lockdown has been equally severe on all sizes of enterprises and service enterprises were the most impacted since their clients downsized or shut down their operations, leading to significant loss of employment.

Given the potential of larger, service enterprises to take the lead in the re-generation of employment for those who lost jobs during the lockdown period and to incentivise them to re-invigorate their efforts to re-generate employment, it is appropriate to incentivise them through the four-point request as above.

We recognise the tremendous responsibility on your shoulders to support the economy during these unprecedented times. Our sector often misses government attention despite our scale and importance.

We humbly request you to protect the livelihoods and businesses of lakhs of citizens associated with our sector. We shall remain indebted for your consideration.

(The author is Group Managing Director, Security and Intelligence Services)

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.