Budget 2021 | Resetting Indian economy, creating a lasting impact on global arena

With the budgetary calculus askew owing to the pandemic, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had alluded to a once-in-a-century Budget. Faced with the arduous challenge of restarting the economy by juggling the key orbs of reinstatement of health, boost to manufacturing and infrastructure, enhancing investment and job creation. Below are some of the highlights from Budget 2021:

The Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana and allocation for the vaccine is a welcome announcement for a step up in health infrastructure. An expected focus on manufacturing and infrastructure to back the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision, a sharp spike in capital expenditure with a focus on the expansion of the national infrastructure pipeline, modernising rail systems, commissioning freight corridors, the launch of a Mega Investment Textiles Parks (MITRA), etc should trigger the economic dominos to enable a world class infrastructure and rapid job creation.

A single securities markets code is a step in the right direction to reduce overregulation. The FM also announced a hike in the FDI limit for the insurance Sector to 74 percent from 49 percent by allowing foreign ownership with safeguards. The tax proposals too were crafted keeping in mind ease of compliance, certainty, dispute resolution and reduce litigation.

Ease of compliance: Income tax return filing exemption has been announced for pensioners aged 75 years or more and individual tax returns will come prefilled with capital gains tax details from listed securities, dividend, bank interest, etc. For taxpayers carrying their business transactions digitally, the turnover limit for tax audit has been increased to Rs 10 crore.

Dispute resolution and administration: For the settlement of the income tax disputes of small and medium taxpayers, a dispute resolution committee is proposed to be constituted. Further, in order to revamp the functionality of Authority for Advance Ruling (AAR) and provide tax certainty to foreign investors, a board for advance rulings is proposed to replace the AAR for timely disposal. Further, the time limit for re-opening of income tax proceedings has been reduced to three years and 10 years in cases of serious tax evasion. In line with the introduction of faceless assessment and appeals, the government has now decided to migrate proceedings before the ITAT under a similar faceless regime.

Investment and ease of doing business: For boosting the investment environment, tax withholding on dividends paid to REITs and InvITs has been exempted and for tax withholding on dividends to be paid to FPIs, the lower tax treaty rates can apply. The income tax holiday for startups has been extended by a year. As a part of incentivising investment in IFSC, measures such as tax exemption for aircraft lease rentals, tax holiday for capital gains for aircraft leasing companies, tax incentives on relocation of foreign funds, etc have been introduced.

Clarity and certainty: Much needed clarification came by way of exempting income of non-residents taxable as royalty or fees for technical services from the scope of Equalization Levy (EL) from April 1, 2020. This assuages concerns of double taxation of EL and royalty which emerged due to an anomaly in the provisions earlier. However, the applicability of EL on online sale of goods and online provision of services as well as the scope of consideration appears to have been broadened to include transactions where any of the activities such as acceptance of offer for sale, payment of consideration takes place online, etc.

Contrary to court rulings, the Budget also clarified that employers will be denied a deduction on late deposit of employees' provident fund contribution. The government has now amended the law to provide that goodwill is not a depreciable asset and no tax depreciation on goodwill can be claimed. This is likely to stir up another string of controversy on the positions taken in light of the various court decisions in the past.

On the indirect tax front, to boost the domestic sector, the government has announced revising the custom duty structure, which will be applicable from October 1, 2021. Further, an Agriculture Infrastructure and Development cess has also been levied on certain products such as gold, silver and petrol and diesel, which could lead to inflationary pressures.

India Inc seems to have welcomed Budget 2021, given the upsurge of 2,314 points in the Sensex. While the announcements made in the Budget are encouraging, the success will depend on the efficacious and expeditious implementation on the ground. At this juncture, one can hope that as India is leading by example on COVID inoculations, it will show similar resolve on the way for economic revival, thus enabling not only India's growth but also create a lasting impact on the global arena.

