'Budget 2021 paves way for strong economic growth; implementation of proposed schemes remain key'

The expectations over the Union Budget 2021 – 2022 have been met to a great extent by FM Nirmala Sitharaman. The government’s focus is on reviving the economy and strengthening infrastructure which would spur employment. Following are the sectors which have had important considerations and provisions in the Budget and are expected to perform here on.

The provision of Rs 20,000 crore for recapitalisation of PSU banks and an Asset Reconstruction and Management body has addressed the choke points and the pressure points of this sector. The amount of allocation was lower than expected. The NPAs of public sector banks have seen a reduction from Rs 8.96 trillion to Rs 6.8 trillion in 2020. The recapitalisation of these banks would improve the lending conditions of the organisations.

With the announcement of Rs 5.5 lakh crore of capital expenditure and new highway connectivity projects (nearly 7700 km), this sector along with the allied sectors stand to benefit. The big surprise is the 34 percent year-on-year increase in infrastructure capex next fiscal to Rs 5.54 lakh crore. This is positive for the entire engineering and construction space. It will not only create better connectivity but will add to job creation.

Increased consumption and infrastructure spend would have a positive impact on collateral sectors like tourism and hospitality. Better connectivity would be of great help to logistic service providers also.

In order to boost housing facilities for under-privileged and relatively marginal sections of the society and enhance affordable rental accommodation, tax holidays have been given till 31-03-2022. Individuals taking home loans can avail deduction till 31-03-2022.

Related stories Rohit Gadia Founder and CEO|CapitalVia Global Research Limited

Affordable housing has been the fast-growing segment for real estate companies. The government’s agenda of ‘Housing for All’ is justified by the announcements. This would encourage more end investments in the sector and help the common people and migrant workers to sail through the tough times.

The pandemic has brought the importance of this sector into the limelight. This space was allocated an amount of Rs 2,23,846 crore as against Rs 94,452 crore in 2020 which is a 137 percent jump. The PM Atma Nirbhar Swasthya Bharat Yojana will support 17,000 rural and 11,000 urban health missions. The need for infrastructure development has also been addressed and an outlay of 64,180 crore has been provided over six years. The diversification in the funds allocated would augment major branches under this space like pharmaceuticals, hospitals and laboratories. It will strengthen and develop primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare facilities even in the last miles of our nation. This increased allocation and push from the government would enable India to emerge as a global leader on both the R&D and infrastructure front.

The Eastern Freight Corridor is to be taken up this year via PPP mode. Further, three future dedicated freight corridors -- East Coast, East-west, North-south are in works. The new allocation of investment in the public transport system and metro lines in the country especially in Tier-II cities. New freight corridors will help the free flow of the goods and commodities across India and will also be good for the objective of the government to increase farmers' income especially with the current bill in place as they would be able to sell across states. It will also decrease the cost of transportation with new infrastructure.

The new infrastructure, increased access to travel facilities, and linking of the cities through metro lines will also give a boost to the economy, increasing the money flow in the markets. This will also increase job opportunities in these areas.

The government has reassured farmers that MSP system will continue and will be further strengthened. Reassuring its commitment to developing APMC’s, the government has announced to allow utilisation of 1 lakh crore infrastructure fund for the infrastructure development of state-controlled mandis. This may allay fears of protesting farmers that Centre is planning to destroy the mandi system through new farm laws.

In addition to this, the outlay for Agri - credit has increased to Rs 16.5 lakh crore against Rs 2.83 lakh crore in the previous Budget. These measures will boost farm income, which in turn, will help demand which the economy needs badly. It is also a signal to the farmers that the government is working towards their well-being.

The government has also emphasised on some critical factors like lean air, safe drinking water and nutrition which would improve the quality of life. There is no doubt that the budget is forward-looking. As we move towards the normalcy, the Budget paves the way for strong economic growth while implementation of the proposed schemes remains key.

The author is CIO, CapitalVia Global Research Limited- Investment Advisor

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.