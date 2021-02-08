Budget 2021 | Investors should liquidate 30-40% of their holdings, says Ashis Biswas of CapitalVia Global Research

Ashis Biswas, Head of Technical Research, CapitalVia Global Research Limited, thinks that the market is not going to see a sharp correction despite the Sensex and the Nifty climbing new highs during the budget week.

A sideways correction is more likely and investors should not expect a significant discount as the bullishness is likely to stay, says Biswas.

In an interview to Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand, Biswas recommends that investors liquidate 30-40 percent of their holding and wait for a 6-10 percent correction to re-enter or add to the portfolio.

Q) A historic week for Indian markets as the S&P BSE Sensex touched 51,000 and the Nifty50 surpassed the much-awaited 15,000 level. What led to the price action?

A) We believe that the price action was primarily driven by the economic revival witnessed over the current quarter. The sharp increase in the capital expenditure announced in the Union Budget further fuelled the market sentiment.

Q) The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on February 5 that retail investors can directly participate in government securities. Will this expand the ways in which retail investors can participate in fixed income market? Will it be popular?

Additionally, the central bank's intention to keep liquidity taps open played a critical role in the market.

A) As per the RBI governor's announcement last week, "Retail investors will be allowed to open gilt investment account directly with RBI- both primary and secondary. The account will be called RBI retail direct."

This was long expected by the bond market experts as this will ease the process for retail investors to invest in government securities.

Earlier, they could do it via banks, and mutual funds, or through various indices. Through this move, individual investors would have direct access to the country's safest fixed-income investment alternative, safer than even bank fixed deposits, as the former has a sovereign guarantee.

As we know, the Deposit Insurance Credit Guarantee Scheme (DICGS) offers deposit insurance of only up to Rs 5 lakh; today's announcement is likely to benefit senior citizens who opt for secure investment options.

We believe that this is a positive step and will be a popular investment option for individuals looking for secured investments.

However, we believe that this might impact the bank's fixed deposit schemes as an investment in G-sec is more secure and might even offer better returns than banks in some cases. This move will help the government's borrowing plan and increase the savings base in the country.

Q) How should investors position themselves after the Budget?

With this move, India will join a few other nations that provide this facility to sell and buy government securities directly. The biggest challenge that we observe is investor education about the benefits and process to invest, which is the key to making this move a success, which will also facilitate government borrowing.

A) Although the market is high, we don't see the market is overvalued in terms of the fundamentals but we believe that the market sentiment is at the peak of optimism and an adjustment of it is more likely.

We expect a sideways correction rather than a sharp correction this time. The investor should not expect a significant discount this time as the bullishness is likely to stay.

We recommend the investors liquidate 30-40 percent of their holding at the current level at its maximum and wait for a 6-10 percent correction to re-enter or add into the existing portfolio.

Q) Which are the important levels that one should track in the coming weeks? What is the target you foresee for the February series?

A) We witnessed some strong trends in the market and an attempt to overcome the key level around the Nifty 50 Index level of 15,000-15,030.

While a breakout above 15,030 is the key factor from a short-term perspective, our research suggests the market is likely to maintain momentum and reaches the level of 15250-15270 in the February series.

A) The two-wheeler major Hero Moto Corp is noteworthy. It has reported a 13.7 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 1.029.17 crore for the third quarter ended 31 December 2020.

On a stand-alone basis, the firm announced a 23.17 percent growth in its PAT to Rs 1.084.47 crore, compared to Rs 880.41 crore in the same span of the previous fiscal year.

The organisation has been able to achieve sustainable development through increased market positions, accelerated savings measures, continued overhead reduction, and cash flow.

A) Here is a list of top trading ideas for the short to medium term:

The stock is trading well above the 200-day EMA that indicates a positive outlook on the stock. PVR is trending in an upward trending channel and bounced back recently from its lower channel's support line.

We recommend a buy above Rs 1,520. We expect a target of 1,650 from a medium-term perspective, and a stop loss can be placed below Rs 1,400.

The stock is trading well above the short-term moving averages that indicates a positive outlook on the stock. Jubilant FoodWorks is also trading in an upward trending channel and has even reversed from the support of 50-day DMA.

We recommend a buy on Jubilant above Rs 2,870 for a target of Rs 3,020 from a medium-term perspective, and a stop loss can be placed below Rs 2670.

The stock is trading consistently above its short-term moving averages, which indicates a positive outlook on the stock. BEL has formed an inverse Head and Shoulder and has given a breakout above the neckline.

We recommend a buy above Rs 138 maintaining the Target of 180 from a medium-term perspective with a Stop Loss of 105.

