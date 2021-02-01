Budget 2021: Auto stocks rise up to 2% as govt announces voluntary scrappage policy

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Union Budget 2021 speech proposed the voluntary scrappage policy to replace personal vehicles older than 20 years and commercial vehicles older than 15 years.

The move is expected to be positive for the auto sector as it would support vehicle sales, especially commercial vehicles in the long-run.

Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti, Bajaj Auto and Ashok Leyland rose up to 2 percent after the announcement.

The BSE Auto index was up over a percent around 1120 hours.

Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra are among the stocks that will benefit from this move.

A couple of weeks ago, the government approved a new scrappage policy that will come into effect from April 2022.

The government proposed amendments to the Motor Vehicle Act in July 2019, allowing scrapping of vehicles older than 15 years. The much-awaited scrappage policy will be implemented from April 1, 2022.

The step is aimed at getting older, more polluting vehicles off the road by providing incentives to vehicle owners to switch to Bharat Stage-VI standard, the cleanest emission norms in the world.