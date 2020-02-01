Budget 2020: What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 12 things to know

The equity market continued witnessing selling pressure as investors remained cautious ahead of Union Budget 2020 on February 1 while concerns over the coronavirus persisted. The need to push reform to boost growth as highlighted in the Economic Survey failed to lift markets, and Nifty50 closed below its crucial support of 12,000 on January 31, for the first time since January 6.

Sensex, Nifty & Nifty Bank post 1st monthly loss since August 2019. Market breadth favours declines; advance-decline ratio at 1:2. The Nifty fell 1.6 percent in January 2020. The BSE Sensex dropped 190 points to 40,723 while the Nifty50 closed 73 points lower at 11,962.

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 11,904.1, followed by 11,846.1. If the index moves up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 12,061.8 and 12,161.5.

Nifty Bank closed 0.61 percent up at 30,833.60. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 30,672.47, followed by 30,511.34. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 31,014.07 and 31,194.54.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

Global equity markets posted their biggest weekly and monthly loss since August on Friday as growing concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak in China sapped risk appetite and lifted the safe-haven Japanese yen and Swiss franc.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 603.41 points, or 2.09%, to 28,256.03. The S&P 500 lost 58.14 points, or 1.77%, to 3,225.52 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 148.00 points, or 1.59%, to 9,150.94.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, with a 52 points loss or 0.43 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 11,987-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Budget 2020: 6 widely expected announcements from the finance minister

The Union Budget, to be presented on February 1, assumes greater significance as the Indian economy grapples with a slowdown. The government needs to give a serious push to improve the business environment, which will cheer D-Street.

Here are six announcements that experts say will cheer D-Street:

Tax relief: Investors are pinning hopes on some relaxation in personal tax and tweaks in the Long-Term Capital Gains (LTCG) and the Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT).

Fiscal consolidation: The government might not be able to contain the fiscal deficit in the target range of 3.3 percent, but a slippage towards 3.8 percent should be taken positively as long as it is intended to boost growth and kick start the investment cycle, say experts.

Push rural demand: The government is expected to push rural demand by increasing allocation to various schemes. The government may announce some more policy measures to achieve its target of doubling farmer income by 2022, say experts.

Housing: The government is expected to continue its focus on affordable housing and a greater allocation under the Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojna could be seen along with focus on execution.

Boost for auto sector: The government is expected to announce measures to shore up the auto industry, impacted by the credit crisis and BS-VI norms that kick in from April 2020.

Infrastructure: The focus of the government could remain on areas that have the potential to generate employment, improve long-term efficiency of the economy and support consumption.

Core sector growth recovers to 1.3% in December

Growth of eight core industries recovered to 1.3 percent in December 2019 after remaining in the negative zone in the previous four months helped by expansion in production of coal, fertiliser and refinery products. The growth was, however, lower than 2.1 percent recorded in December 2018.

Production of crude oil, natural gas, and electricity contracted in the month under review. Sectors which recorded positive growth are coal, refinery products and fertiliser. However, growth rate of steel and cement sectors slowed down to 1.9 percent and 5.5 percent respectively.

Fiscal deficit hits 132% of Budget Estimate till December

The government's fiscal deficit touched 132.4 percent of the full-year target at December-end mainly due to slower pace of revenue collections, official data showed on Friday. In actual terms, the fiscal deficit or gap between expenditure and revenue was Rs 9,31,725 crore, the data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) showed.

The government aims to restrict the gap at 3.3 percent of the GDP or Rs 7,03,760 crore in the year ending March 2020. The deficit was 112.4 per cent of 2018-19 Budget Estimate (BE) in the corresponding period.

Oil slides as virus outbreak shakes economic growth predictions

Oil prices fell on Friday and were on track for a fourth straight weekly loss on mounting worries about economic damage from the coronavirus that has spread from China to around 20 countries, killing more than 200 people.

Brent crude fell 13 cents to settle at $58.16 a barrel and was down about 4% on the week. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) fell 58 cents to end the session at $51.56 a barrel, down 4.8% on the week.

NSE to launch RFQ platform for debt securities on Feb 4; BSE on Feb 3

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday said it has received markets regulator Sebi's approval to launch a new electronic platform for debt securities which is aimed at improving liquidity in the segment. In a statement, the exchange said the platform -- NSE RFQ (request for quote) -- will be launched by Sebi Chairman Ajay Tyagi on Tuesday, February 4.

As a part of continuous market development initiatives to improve liquidity in debt market, the NSE said it is introducing RFQ platform, an electronic platform where market participants can negotiate their deals in any of the eligible securities.

Foreign exchange reserves reach life-time high of $466.69 bn

The country's foreign exchange reserves reached a life-time high of $466.693 billion after a massive $4.535 billion spike in the week to January 24, according to the Reserve Bank of India data. In the previous week, the reserves had increased by $943 million to $462.16 billion.

In the reporting week, the increase in reserves was mainly on account of a rise in foreign currency assets, a major component of the overall reserves, which rose by $4.470 billion to $432.919 billion, the RBI data released on Friday showed.

Govt revises FY19 GDP growth to 6.1% from 6.8% earlier

The government on January 31 revised downwards the economic growth rate for 2018-19 to 6.1 percent from 6.8 percent estimated earlier, mainly due to deceleration in mining, manufacturing and farm sectors.

"Real GDP or GDP at constant (2011-12) prices for the years 2018-19 and 2017-18 stand at Rs 139.81 lakh crore and Rs 131.75 lakh crore, respectively, showing growth of 6.1 per cent during 2018-19 and 7.0 per cent during 2017-18," the National Statistical Office said in revised national account data.

Rupee rises 25 paise to 71.33 against US dollar

The Indian rupee on Friday appreciated by 25 paise to end at 71.33 against the US dollar on Friday after the Economic Survey 2019-20 predicted bullish growth figures for the next financial year. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened at 71.46. During the day, the local unit saw a high of 71.28 and a low of 71.52. The domestic unit finally settled at 71.33, up 25 paise from its previous close.

Tata Motors Q3 beats estimates

Tata Motors has announced its Q3 numbers on January 30 and the numbers were ahead of street estimates as it reported consolidated net profit at Rs 1,738.30 crore against a loss of Rs 26,992.54 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 71,676.1 crore in Q3FY20, falling almost 7 percent YoY against Rs 76,915.94 crore in Q3FY19.

Care economy set to see maximum growth: WEF report

Care economy will see the most number of job opportunities, according to The World Economic Forum's 'Jobs of Tomorrow 2020' report.

Data showed that care economy wiil account for 260 out of the 10,000 new opportunities in the labour market. Here, the number of opportunities refers to the number of new opportunities for every 10,000 opportunities in the labour market and is calculated as a compound average annual growth rate.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 4,179.12 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares of worth Rs 3,816.44 crore in the Indian equity market on January 31, provisional data available on the NSE showed.