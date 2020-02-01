Budget 2020: These sectors and stocks are likely to gain from the announcements

IndiaNivesh Securities has handpicked the sectors that are likely to gain from the budgetary proposals announced by the finance minister on February 1. Take a look.

Expert: Vinay Pandit, Head- Institutional Equities, IndiaNivesh

Metals Sector: Rs 3.6 lakh crore approved for piped water to all households will be positive for pipe infrastructure companies such as Ratnamani Metals, Man Industries, among others.

Consumer Durables sector: The electronics manufacturing industry needs a boost. The schemes focused on encouraging the manufacturing of mobile phones, electronic equipment, and semiconductor manufacturing as well as medical devices is positive for companies such as Dixon Technologies, Amber Enterprises and Subros.

Infrastructure sector: There is a need to focus on commercialisation of highways. The Budget proposed to monetise 12 blocks of highway bundles before 2024 which is positive for IRB Infra.

Oil & Gas sector: The government proposed to expand the national gas grid from 16,200 km to 27,000 km. which is positive for companies namely IGL, MGL, and Gujarat Gas.

Power sector: While polluting thermal power plants may not be easily shut down, as envisaged in the speech, one can expect an increase in the focus towards installation and setup of FDG (Flu Gas Desulphurisation) for SoX and NoX, thereby reducing the emissions from thermal power plants. This will be positive for several companies namely Techno Electric, Thermax, BHEL and L&T some of whom have entered into technological tie-ups with global players for installation and EPC of FGDs.

Expert: Dharmesh Kant, Head- Retail Research, IndiaNivesh

Agri chemical sector: We are negative on agri-chemical manufacturers and fertiliser manufacture after the finance minister announced that balanced use of fertiliser will bring about change in the prevailing regime of providing an incentive for use of chemical fertilizer.

While the government targets to double farm income by 2022, how this will be achieved is yet to be seen.

Infra Sector: The proposal to develop 5 new smart cities and development of infrastructure with specific emphasis on clean drinking water, infrastructure focussed skill development, warehousing and civil aviation is a big plus point. We are positive for NBCC & Sterlite technologies.

Aviation Sector: Further with a target of 100 new airports by 2024 we are positive on Indigo and Spice Jet.

Dividend Distribution Tax: Doing away with DDT is a good move, it will help bring in more investments and is a big positive for capital markets.

Expert: Harit Shah, Sr. Analyst- Information technology, IndiaNivesh

The government said it will come out with a policy to promote data center parks for the development of big data technologies. The important aspect needs to be the focus on skills development in these technologies, given that IT firms face a shortage of digital talent.

In the long-term, the move could potentially benefit all IT firms including TCS, Infosys, Wipro, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, along with mid-sized firms like LTI, Mindtree, Persistent, and Hexaware, among others, given the incremental focus on growing their digital businesses.

Expert: Ravikant Bhat, Analyst - BFSI & Insurance, IndiaNivesh

To achieve higher export credit disbursement, a scheme NIRVIK will be launched with the aim of high insurance cover, lower premium, simplification of claim settlement through the digital network.

Currently, premiums are up to 90 percent of the individual bill- this can be reduced further. Likely negative for general insurance companies such as ICICI Lombard and New India Assurance.

Expert: Santosh Yellapu, Analyst, IndiaNivesh

"Rs 6,000 crore allocation towards the BharatNet would benefit W&C companies like Sterlite Technologies, Polycab, Finolex Cables.

Expansion or addition of solar capacities to the solar grid, Rail Electrification initiatives would indirectly benefit Wire & Cable companies like KEI, CMI, Polycab, Finolex Cables.