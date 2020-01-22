App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 22, 2020 02:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Budget 2020: Stock markets to be open on February 1, says BSE

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is to present the Budget on February 1.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Stock markets will be open for normal trading on February 1, Saturday, when the Union Budget will be presented, according to a circular. The stock markets are generally closed on Saturdays and Sundays, except for special circumstances.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is to present the Budget on February 1.

Close

In a circular, BSE said the stock markets would open for trading on February 1, Saturday, on account of Union Budget for the financial year 2020-21.

Trading would be conducted during normal hours from 9 am to 3.30 pm.

According to markets sources, the decision has been taken following requests made in this regard by market participants as Budget contains several market-moving announcements. In 2015, stock exchanges were open for trading on February 28, Saturday, when then Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had presented the Budget.

Stock markets have always been open on normal timings since budget presentation timings were changed from 5 pm to 11 am in 2001.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 22, 2020 02:40 pm

tags #BSE #Budget 2020 #Market news #NSE #stock market

