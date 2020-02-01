App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 01, 2020 09:14 AM IST

Budget 2020 Sensex Challenge: Win Cruise tickets to DECMA 2020

The sixth edition of the DECMA conference in 2020 is a 2 day residential conference on a cruise over the weekend, scheduled from Saturday 14th March to Monday (morning) 16th March.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Does the idea of discussing market strategies and networking with leading market experts from across the country enthuse you? Well then, here’s a great opportunity for Moneycontrol Pro users to learn new trading strategies from the top market gurus and investment experts, ask them questions directly, engage in group discussions, debates and much more.

The Definedge Conference on Market Analysis (DECMA, 2020) is an annual conference held every year wherein successful traders / investors are invited to share their experiences to enable fellow traders enhance their skills. The sixth edition of the DECMA conference in 2020 is a 2 day residential conference on a cruise over the weekend, scheduled from Saturday 14th March to Monday (morning) 16th March.

This conference will showcase expert speakers delivering sessions on interesting topics like Trading Psychology, Risk Management, Innovative trading / investing techniques using technical analysis, blending fundamental with technical analysis and much more.

To know more about the event, click here.

Moneycontrol Pro users have an exclusive opportunity to win a free ticket worth Rs 27,000 to the DECMA 2020 event. You have to guess the closing price of Sensex on the day of Budget 2020 and submit here. From all the entries with the values closest to Sensex, 2 (two) lucky winners will be selected. The winners will be announced on the Sensex Challenge page at 4:30 pm on Saturday, 1st February.

Note that this event is only for Moneycontrol Pro users. If you are not a Moneycontrol Pro user, you can subscribe here.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.


First Published on Feb 1, 2020 09:09 am

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.