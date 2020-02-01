App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 01, 2020 12:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2020: Power stocks light up on Rs 22k-cr allocation for the sector

A total allocation of Rs 22,000 crore will be given to the power and renewable sector, said Sitharaman.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Most power stocks jumped in intraday trade on February 1 after the Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman in her Budget speech announced allocation of Rs 22,000 crore to the power and renewable energy sector.

A total allocation of Rs 22,000 crore will be given to the power and renewable sector, said Sitharaman.

The Finance Minister also proposed a new scheme of smart meters will be launched.

"Here, the prepaid meters will give freedom to give consumers to choose suppliers and rate as per their requirement," said FM.

Shares of Adani Green jumped 5 percent while those of GVK Power, Suryachakra Power, Adani Transmission jumped up to 4 percent.

Besides, the government expressed its intent to help farmers set up solar power units. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget 2020 speech said that the government is going to help farmers to set up solar power units. The government is expanding 'PM Kusum Scheme' to 20 lakh farmers to set up solar pumps.

"Solar plans for agri and railways will boost India’s renewable energy sector," said CRISIL.

First Published on Feb 1, 2020 12:40 pm

tags #Budget #markets #power stocks

