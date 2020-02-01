Budget 2020: 'Opt for unconventional covered call cum ratio spread in Bank Nifty'

Chhitij Jain

Strategy setup – Event based

Budget day is here and options premium are highly overvalued. It’s prudent to opt for trading strategy which include 'theta' as well as “vega” decay. Banking index is trading near important support zone and bounce back can be expected in an upcoming week but it would be quite amateurish to buy naked options at such high premium.

Traders can opt for “unconventional covered call cum ratio spread” where futures can be bought to participate in pullback and deep OTM call option can be sold to gain the premium in 1:5 ratio. Further put option can be bought to cap the downside risk.

Option data analysis

The uncertainty of an event is clearly visible in the option chain and immediate support level seems to exist at 30,500. The put option of 30,500 strike price holds more than 3.73 lakhs contracts on short side. The base for the next few days is likely to be 30,000 levels where approximately 80,000 contracts have been added in open interest and total option interest reached at 3,97,800.

On the call side, 31,500 and 32,000 are emerging as a two major resistance levels. There is fresh open interest addition of 70,740 and 212,960 in 31,500 and 32,000 call option, respectively. 32,000 could emerge as stiff resistance where cumulative open interest is more than 5.8 lakh. In a nutshell, option chain is indicating a wide range of 30000 and 32,000 ahead of event and any writing strategy should be made outside the aforesaid range.

Technical structure

After a sharp fall in the last few days could eventually result in pullback in next few trading sessions. Banking index is trading near important support levels and 100-day moving average suggesting that fall is likely to abate at current levels. Apart from this 8 bar divergence would also provide support to bulls and the pullback till 31,340 and 31,900 can be seen.

Trading strategy: Unconventional covered call cum ratio spread in Bank Nifty (6th Feb contracts)

Considering the overall structure where high volatility is expected ahead of Budget but bias is likely to be on the long side. Higher option premium suggesting that upside movement should be captured with the help of futures and options should be used as a hedging instrument in the strategy. In current scenario we are trying to eliminate the risk of volatility as well by buying put option along with futures and selling deep OTM call option to receive the amount invested in buying the put option.

Buy Bank Nifty Futures at 30937.30Buy Bank Nifty 30500 PE at 320 (1 lot)Sell Bank Nifty 32700 CE AT 49 (5 lots)Premium Outflow 75Maximum Profit Level 32700

Downside Capped at 30500

Note: F&O prices derived on closing basis as on January 31, 2020.

(The author is Head of Derivatives at Rudra Shares and Stock Brokers.)