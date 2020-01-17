Budget 2020: 'Market expects FM to shelve LTCG tax on equity investments'

Markets expect the finance minister to have an objective look at the long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax and shelve it in the Budget, Pankaj Bobade, Fundamental Research Head, Axis Securities Ltd, says in an interview to Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand.

Edited excerpts:

Q) What are your expectations from the Budget? Do you think it will be a Budget that will count as growth estimates head south?

A) The government would have to take some concrete measures in the upcoming Budget to ensure that the deceleration in economic growth is arrested.

So far, the macro-economic data has been hinting towards the bottoming out process. The industrial production numbers for November 2019 stood at 1.8 percent growth, compared to negative 4 percent for October 2019.

The latest automobile monthly sales numbers (especially PV and CVs) were subdued but are showing month-on-month improvements, thus indicating the ‘worst-is-behind’ phase.

The market is expecting cuts in personal income tax to ensure money falls in the hands of consumers, which would encourage consumption that, in turn, would drive higher utilisation of industrial capacities, thereby pushing the corporate to undertake capital expansion.

The government would also have to focus on the infrastructure spends to revive the rural consumption growth that currently is at half the rate of urban consumption growth due to prolonged rural distress and near stagnant rural income.

The rural economy has been plagued by falling crop prices and declining incomes, resulting in a severe slump in demand. Higher infrastructure spends would support rural wages, which would help accelerate consumption.

Hence, the upcoming Budget is expected to make a substantial allocation towards rural infrastructure spending.

Q) Do you think the government will meet the fiscal deficit target? If not, how much slippage will the market be comfortable with?

A) The market is already factoring in slippage in the fiscal deficit, given the pace of divestment and tax collections have been lower than expected. The market would be keenly watching out for measures that the government will take to accelerate economic growth.

Relaxing the fiscal deficit, if intended to invigorate growth in the economy, would be seen positively by the markets, both debt and equity.

There is historical evidence that higher fiscal deficits undertaken to drive economic growth have played well in the long run.

Given leeway by the FRBM Act, we expect that markets would be comfortable with a deficit slippage of around 0.5 percent, or 50 bps, of GDP. A possible increase in FPI limits for debt markets, a roadmap to raise funds through sovereign bonds, as announced in the last Budget, will fuel the demand for Indian paper, thus containing the 10-year G Sec yields.

Q) Which are the sectors likely to hog the limelight in the Budget and why?

A) Given the expectations that the government will take measures to ease the demand-side concerns, we expect consumption, both staple (FMCG) and discretionary (consumer durable goods, automobile, etc), to hog the limelight in the Budget.

Infrastructure creation is expected to be another focus for the government, given the need for better infrastructure; hence, infrastructure plays viz, capital goods, cement, metals, pipes and infrastructure companies viz, EPC players, road construction companies, etc will also enjoy demand in the near term.

Push for labour-intensive industries like housing, road construction, irrigation, etc across both rural and urban swathe will trigger consumption.

Investment in the railway infrastructure, mass-rapid transport is also going to be keenly watched.

Q) What do investors and markets expect from the Budget?

A) Markets are expecting the finance minister to have an objective look at the long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax and shelve the LTCG tax imposed on the equity investments in the Budget.

Measures to revive the economy, be it higher government spends by taking a one-time hit on the fiscal deficit or unleashing animal spirits by undertaking large scale divestments will augur well for the markets.

Measures to strengthen the tax-collection system and plugging the leakages to ensure higher tax collections, which include long-pending reforms like implementation of direct tax code and simplifications of GST, will also be a welcome move.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.