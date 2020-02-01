Budget 2020: IT, Teck indices buck the trend to close 1% higher

Gains in shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Tech Mahindra and Infosys helped BSE IT and Teck index end the day over a percent higher even as other indices ended with deep cuts on February 1.

Shares of TCS jumped over 4 percent while those of Tech Mahindra climbed 1.5 percent and Infosys was up 0.50 percent after the government said that a policy will be brought in to allow the private sector to build data center parks.

Experts said this could potentially benefit all IT firms, including TCS, Infosys, Wipro, HCL Technologies and Tech Mahindra.

The BSE IT index closed 1.41 percent up and Teck index closed with a gain of 1.08 percent.

However, these two indices ended in the green on support from just a few index majors.

As many as 38 stocks fell in the IT index against 12 gainers, while in the Teck index, 20 stocks fell and 7 rose.

A strong wave of sell-off engulfed the entire market after the Union Budget 2020 disappointed investors on many fronts.

While there was no relief on the front of long-term capital gains tax (LTCG) and securities Transaction Tax (STT), the shift of dividend distribution tax (DDT) to the recipients is also seen as a reason that hit the sentiment.

However, some experts are of the view that the market was expecting too much even as the government had little scope for such steps.

"As the market reaction suggests, it gives a picture that Budget 2020 was a disappointing one. However, it is important to note that the expectations were way high this time around from the government considering the ongoing economic slowdown. Further, the government had limited resources due to lower tax collections. The government made a worthy attempt to cater to the needs of all sections of society and at the same time provide fiscal stimulus to key social sectors," said Ajit Mishra, VP Research, Religare Broking.

Sensex suffered a massive loss of 988 points, or 2.43 percent, to settle at 39,735.53. Nifty finished with a loss of 300 points, or 2.51 percent, at 11,661.85.

In sync with the benchmarks, BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices fell 2.21 percent and 2.20 percent, respectively.

The selloff in the market made investors poorer by over Rs 3.5 lakh crore in a single day as the overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms dropped to Rs 153 lakh crore on February 1 from Rs 156.5 lakh crore on January 31.