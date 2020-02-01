App
Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 01, 2020 01:01 PM IST

Budget 2020: IDBI Bank share price jumps 17% after govt proposes stake sale

The stock opened at Rs 35.50 against the previous day's close at Rs 33.90 and touched the intraday high and low of Rs 39.80 and Rs 33.65, respectively.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

IDBI Bank share price spiked more than 17 percent in intraday trade on BSE on February 1 after the Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman in her Budget speech said the government will sell its stake in the bank.

The data available on BSE shows that the government held a 47.11 percent stake in IDBI Bank as of December 31, 2019, while Life Insurance Corporation of India held a 51 percent stake.

The stock opened at Rs 35.50 against the previous day's close of Rs 33.90 and touched the intraday high and low of Rs 39.80 and Rs 33.65, respectively, in the trade so far.

Close

If the stock settles in the green, it will snap the losing streak of eight consecutive sessions.

Shares of IDBI Bank traded 15.78 percent up at Rs 39.25 on BSE around 1255 hours.

First Published on Feb 1, 2020 01:01 pm

tags #Budget #IDBI Bank #markets

