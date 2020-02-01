Budget 2020: Govt to raise fund via LIC IPO; LIC Housing Finance gains 5%

The government plans to raise funds through LIC initial public offering.
LIC Housing Finance share price rose more than 5 percent intraday on February 1 after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget 2020 speech announced that the government will sell a part of its stake in Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).
The government is planning to raise fund via LIC initial public offering, the minister said.At 1252 hours, LIC Housing Finance was quoting at Rs 456.25, up Rs 18.75, or 4.29 percent.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Feb 1, 2020 01:09 pm