Budget 2020: Government unlikely to meet fiscal deficit target; 50-75 bps slippage possible

A. Given that elections are behind, the Budget would focus on reforms and means to increase demand. The infrastructure sector would be one of the biggest beneficiaries.

With corporate tax cuts already been announced personal income tax tweaks could be on the cards to revive consumption.

Q. Do you think the government will be able to meet its fiscal deficit target? If not, what extent of slippage would the market be comfortable with?

A. Given the current tax collections run rate meeting the fiscal deficit target seems difficult. The market has already factored in slippage of 50-75 bps.

Q. Which sectors are likely to hog the limelight in Budget 2020 and why?

A. Infrastructure and Agriculture sector would be in the limelight to revive demand and boost the gross domestic product (GDP).

Various measures have already been taken to push the infrastructure sector, however, financing continues to be a big challenge and hence policies to attract long term financing would be one of the focus areas.

Railways sector could be the other sector that could be in the limelight to drive the capital goods demand. Also, healthcare could be in limelight.