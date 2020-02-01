Budget 2020: FPI limit increased to 15% in corporate bond to boost bond market, currency, say experts

In her Budget speech on February 1, the finance minister said the government plans to increase the investment limit of foreign portfolio investors (FPI) in corporate bonds from 9 percent to 15 percent.

Experts are of the view that the move is a positive one as it will strengthen the segment of the corporate bonds.

"In terms of other positive developments, the FPI limit in bond market raised to 15 percent from 9 percent is meaningful," said Amit Gupta, CO-Founder and CEO, TradingBells.

"Certain specified categories of government securities to be opened to non-resident investors, in a bid to deepen the bond market. Now FPI limit in corporate bonds increased from 9 percent to 15 percent of the outstanding stock. This will help to deepen the tangible bond market in our country," said Asutosh Mishra, Head of Institutional Equity at Ashika Group.

Some analysts see the move as a positive for Indian currency also.

"Tweaking the investment limit for foreign portfolio investors (FPI) in corporate bonds from 9 percent to 15 percent is likely to underpin the domestic currency, where the level of 72.50 looks to remain a sacrosanct support area," said Sugandha Sachdeva VP-Metals, Energy & Currency Research, Religare Broking.

Moreover, the finance minister said certain government securities will be open for foreign investors.