App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2020 03:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2020: FPI limit increased to 15% in corporate bond to boost bond market, currency, say experts

Experts are of the view that the move is a positive one as it will strengthen the segment of the corporate bonds.

Nishant Kumar @Nishantopines

In her Budget speech on February 1, the finance minister said the government plans to increase the investment limit of foreign portfolio investors (FPI) in corporate bonds from 9 percent to 15 percent.

Experts are of the view that the move is a positive one as it will strengthen the segment of the corporate bonds.

"In terms of other positive developments, the FPI limit in bond market raised to 15 percent from 9 percent is meaningful," said Amit Gupta, CO-Founder and CEO, TradingBells.

Close

"Certain specified categories of government securities to be opened to non-resident investors, in a bid to deepen the bond market. Now FPI limit in corporate bonds increased from 9 percent to 15 percent of the outstanding stock. This will help to deepen the tangible bond market in our country," said Asutosh Mishra, Head of Institutional Equity at Ashika Group.

related news

Some analysts see the move as a positive for Indian currency also.

"Tweaking the investment limit for foreign portfolio investors (FPI) in corporate bonds from 9 percent to 15 percent is likely to underpin the domestic currency, where the level of 72.50 looks to remain a sacrosanct support area," said Sugandha Sachdeva VP-Metals, Energy & Currency Research, Religare Broking.

Moreover, the finance minister said certain government securities will be open for foreign investors.

The Budget attracted mixed reviews from economists and experts as even though the Budget focused more on agriculture and rural development, it didn’t meet up the expectations of the market on the front of LTCG and STT.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.


First Published on Feb 1, 2020 03:08 pm

tags #Bonds #Budget 2020 #markets

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.