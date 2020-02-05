Budget 2020 - Focus on rural economy, infra spend a positive for auto industry: ICRA

Subrata Ray

The Budget has continued its focus on the rural economy, agri-logistics and on infrastructure investments along with affordable housing, inland waterways, water and sanitation projects.

It has also provided some boost to disposable income for the middle-income category through income tax reliefs (estimated at Rs 40,000 crore by the government), which would be positive for consumer sentiments, especially for entry-level two-wheeler and passenger vehicle segments.

Slowdown in economy and weak consumer sentiments directly impact consumer discretionary items like car purchase.

In the backdrop of this, the passenger vehicle (PV) industry has witnessed a sharp decline in wholesale dispatches during M9 FY2020. However, with inventory destocking behind us, ICRA expects Q4 FY2020 to be better. The pre-buying impact in PVs will not be material as compared to earlier expectation, as overall price increase in comparable BS-VI and BS-IV petrol vehicle is less than 3 percent of the overall cost of the car (Rs 15,000).

Overall wholesale dispatches are likely to decline by 14-16 percent in current fiscal.

In ICRA's views, the government's effort to improve cash flows and addressing inherent bottlenecks to ensure faster execution of infrastructure projects will be critical for uplifting the sentiments of construction equipment segment including tipper trucks.

The M&HCV Truck segment has witnessed sharp demand contraction (down 41 percent in M9 FY2020) during the current fiscal may see some support from the increased allocation towards the infrastructure sector. In addition, further liquidity support to the NBFC sector through the extension of partial guarantee scheme will also be supportive in improving finance availability for smaller fleet operators with weaker credit profile.

The government's focus on improving the quality of clean air in cities with 1mn+ population will also augur well towards enhancing penetration of Electric Buses in key cities.

Wholesale dispatches of commercial vehicles, especially goods carriers, continued to contract in December 2019, with CV OEMs continuing to focus on liquidating the existing BS-IV inventory in the system prior to the transition to BS-VI emission norms in April 2020. However, the volumes appear to have bottomed out, with the pace of volume contraction softening to some extent over the past two months, supported by improving enquiry levels and fleet owners initiating discussions for replacement of older vehicles.

Accordingly, overall wholesale dispatches from CV OEMs contracted by 12 percent on a YoY basis during December 2019, a significant improvement from the 25-30 percent contraction reported during Q2 FY2020.

The near-term outlook for the CV sector continues to remain subdued, especially for the Goods carrier segment, given the subdued macroeconomic environment.

The M&HCV (Truck) segment continues to face multiple issues, including a) overcapacity created post the revision in axle load norms in July 2018, b) tightened financing environment due to the liquidity crunch in the economy, c) viability pressures on fleet operators due to subdued economic growth, freight availability and freight rates and d) slowdown in infrastructure projects. Slowdown in consumption, both in rural and urban areas, and the general macroeconomic slowdown also continue to weigh on the LCV (Truck) segment, along with weak credit availability.

Accordingly, the volumes of both the goods carrier segments continued to contract during the year, with M&HCV (Truck) volumes contracting by 41.5 percent and LCV(Truck) by 12.2 percent during YTD FY2020. The bus segment, on the other hand, reported a YoY and sequential improvement in volumes over the past two months, in both LCV and M&HCV segments.

The government's focus on providing a holistic solution for agri-economy with initiatives such as increasing insurance coverage, enhancing rural income through effective use of barren land (for setting up solar power units) and improving agri logistics/warehousing facilities will augur well to uplift rural sentiments and is thereby positive for the tractor and two-wheeler segment.

Further, the government remains committed towards improving farm credit availability through increased institutional agri-credit targets (by 25 percent to Rs 15 lakh crore); additionally, continued healthy allocation to schemes aimed at enhancing irrigation penetration would help reduce dependence of agricultural sector on monsoon rainfall and improve farm incomes.

ICRA expects 2-wheeler industry volumes to contract by 12-14 percent in FY2020, with some support from pre-buying before the BS-VI transition in April 2020 (transition to BS-VI emission norms, which will result in further increase in vehicle costs by almost 10-12 percent across segments).

The 2-wheeler OEMs are expected to continue to invest towards new product development, technologies (like Electric Vehicles) and enhancement of domestic and overseas sales network.

Furthermore, the demand weakness in the domestic market are expected to be partially offset by healthy growth in exports (up 7 percent in M9 FY2020).

The author is Senior Group Vice President and Head Corporate Ratings at ICRA.