Budget 2020: 'Fiscal position will make it difficult for govt to cut personal taxes'

The current fiscal position will make it difficult for the government to carry out deep cuts in personal taxes, Mihir Vora, Director & Chief Investment Officer, Max Life Insurance, says in an interview to Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand.

A) Markets are likely to be driven by three critical factors. First, it is the global liquidity creation, which has regained traction in the past quarter as the US Fed again began to expand its balance sheet.

The foreign portfolio investor (FPI) flows that we have seen in the past few months are a function of this liquidity creation. It is critical for India that this liquidity tailwind continues.

The second is a revival of domestic growth. Currently, the high-frequency indicators point to continuing sluggishness but the rate of decline is reducing and a low base has been created. Thus, it is crucial that these do not slow down further.

The third is a pick-up in private-sector investment with a revival in business confidence, which is low currently. Thus in the near-term, liquidity has been countering a slowdown but in the next one-two quarters, growth needs to catch up.

Given these push-and-pull factors, over the next 12 months, we expect markets to be volatile with a positive bias, with around 10 percent returns from the equity market largecap indices.

In terms of earnings growth, the Nifty should be in the range of 15-20 percent in FY 2021. A large portion of this growth is driven by the corporate tax cut and companies in the banking and financial sector.

Valuations are high compared to the long-term trends, but this is also the situation in other markets, given the new normal of near-zero interest rates in the developed markets.

Technical factors are supportive and the monetary stance of global central banks is dovish. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is also pushing for lower lending rates and regular domestic fund inflows into equity markets have sustained even in volatile times.

Q) Do you have a Sensex or Nifty December-end target for 2020?

Q) What are your expectations from the budget? Will we see a personal tax cut and will it boost equity markets?

A) Our one-year target for the Nifty50 is 13,000-13,400, based on earnings growth and valuations.

A) The importance of budget exercise is not as much as it used to be earlier. The key reason is that the overall complexity of taxes has reduced and the level of direct taxes is pretty much as low as it can get, by local as well as global yardsticks.

Within indirect taxes, the biggest component viz. GST is now determined by the GST Council, which leaves limited leeway in the budget. The budget is useful in setting the economic agenda but in the recent past, significant decisions such as the corporate tax cut have also been taken outside the budget.

We believe that the current fiscal position of the government will make it difficult to carry out a large cut in personal taxes.

However, if a cut in personal taxes is announced, it should provide a short-term boost to consumption. The boost could be more if consumers feel that the tax cuts are there to stay.

Q) Which are the sectors likely to hog the limelight in 2020 and why?

A) Private-sector banks (both retail and corporate-oriented), NBFCs, which are able to raise equity and debt capital, consumer discretionary (automobiles), energy, materials, telecom, selected midcap names in capital goods and privatisation as a theme.

We maintain our positive view on private sector banks. While the retail-bank theme continues, going forward, even the private sector banks with corporate exposures will likely do well. The bad phase of their corporate exposure is mostly past us.

With adequate provisions been made and not much risky lending in the past few years, they are back on the growth path.

Energy is another sector which could benefit through multiple re-rating, given the government’s privatisation thrust, with comfortable valuations.

Metals, both ferrous and non-ferrous, were negatively impacted in 2019 as metals prices and profitability dipped in the face of US-China trade-war fears and muted economic activity numbers worldwide.

If the trade deal is finalised in the next few months, one could see a decisive move in this sector. The telecom sector has been under financial stress for some time but the government in the latter part of the year has attempted to alleviate the pain.

However, valuations and stock performance will be extremely sensitive to the quantum of ‘support’ to the sector.

Q) What should be the investment philosophy for 2020?

A) Given the expected volatility in 2020, investors should stick to their targeted long-term asset allocation and not try to time the market. Regular, systematic investment plans should be continued through good and bad patches.

India has seen five years of sub-par returns and there is a case for a cyclical catch-up to happen in a coming couple of years. Our investment philosophy has been Growth at Reasonable Prices (GARP) and 2020 should not be too different.

So, our bent continues to be towards growth and quality but we wouldn’t like to overpay for the same.

Q) Do you think growth bottomed out in the September quarter? Will small & midcaps outperform largecaps in 2020?

A) The physical indicators, as well as other high-frequency indicators, continue to be sluggish, the bottom may not have been made in the September quarter–it could be the December or March 2020 quarter.

On the other hand, earnings growth may have bottomed out in the September quarter due to the impact of the corporate tax cut coming through in the December quarter.

There has been a significant underperformance of midcaps and smallcaps versus largecaps over the past 24 months. While the largecap indices are at all-time highs, the mid and smallcap indices are at yearly lows.

Relative valuations of midcaps versus largecaps are now looking comfortable, even though earnings growth is still evasive. However, a lot of midcap performance will depend on a broader market recovery with good participation of local investors.

If we continue to be driven by FPI/FII flows, then the money will continue to chase largecaps and the polarisation will continue.

We also need to be more thorough while picking mid and smallcaps because the inherent risks are higher due to factors like lower coverage by analysts, relatively less-known promoters, newer of unproven business models.

Q) Do you think earnings growth will start looking up from FY 21?

A) We expect earnings to be upbeat during FY21 with 15%-20% earnings growth. However, the growth will be led by below-the-line items such as lower tax rate, lower provisioning requirement of corporate banks and reversal of telecom losses.

For a healthier, more sustainable rally, we need topline growth to also come through.

Q) What are key takeaways or lessons for investors from 2019?

A) There have been many interesting learnings this year (every year teaches us something). One is that in the short term (months, not years), liquidity can dominate fundamentals and valuations.

Thus, in spite of a continuous slowdown in the economy and earnings cuts by analysts, market (large-cap indices) continued to move up to new highs and valuations became even more expensive than before.

The era of negative interest rates in many large global economies has created new paradigms for valuations. The polarisation of valuations between growth and value stocks continued in India and the world.

The second takeaway is the re-emphasis of the market wisdom “Don’t fight the Fed”. The US Federal Reserve changed tack from a tightening bias to dovish as soon as the market sentiment started weakening.

The change in stance to dovish and the beginning of yet another Fed balance-sheet expansion drove many markets to new highs in the final weeks of 2019. This has been the longest bull run in the US with a length of 10 years.

The number of hedge funds shutting shop is also at a record high, as shorting stocks and the market has been a losing strategy for too long.

However, it is still important to ignore the noise and focus on the long-term timeframe. Equity investing is about finding businesses with secular earnings growth, with high returns on capital and a long runway for growth at reasonable valuations.

There may be short time periods where this may not seem to be the case, however, over the long term, this holds true.

