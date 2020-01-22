Budget 2020: Experts say fiscal deficit above 4% could spoil the party on D-Street

The government may decide to move away from the strict fiscal-deficit-management in the Budget 2020 amid slowdown seen in the Indian economy.

India's gross domestic product (GDP) slowed to 4.5 percent in the July-September quarter, the lowest since Q4 of 2012-13, while the IMF sees it heading towards 4.8 percent.

On the contrary, the Indian market has been on record-high hitting spree ahead of the Budget. The S&P BSE Sensex hit a record high above 42,000, while the Nifty50 rose above 12,400 earlier this month.

The Street has factored in a slippage of 30-50 bps in the fiscal deficit target, but if the deficit number goes beyond 4 percent it might lead to some knee-jerk reaction on the Street, suggest experts.

“The fiscal deficit is bound to slip to 3.7 percent due to the cut in corporate tax, slow capex & consumption growth and slower than required pace of divestment,” Vinay Pandit–Head of Institutional Equities, IndiaNivesh told Moneycontrol.

“Markets should be comfortable with this number of 3.7 percent, which I believe is already factored in. Anything beyond 4 percent will come as a negative shock,” he said.

The expectations of sops and measures to boost the conomy are running high from the Budget 2020 amid sluggish GDP growth, fall in tax revenues — direct as well as indirect — and slowdown in demand.

According to the first advance estimates released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), India’s economy is forecast to grow 5 percent this fiscal, its slowest pace in 11 years.

The government has initiated a lot of measures in the recent past to boost growth and kick start investment cycle such as a reduction in the corporate tax rate as well as Rs 100-lakh cr infrastructure pipeline.

The fiscal room available with the government is quite limited given the weak indirect tax revenues and the inability to substantially raise non-tax revenues, suggest experts.

“It is unlikely that the government would be able to meet its fiscal deficit target this time. There are expectations that the fiscal slip would be as high as 3.7-4%,” Umesh Mehta, Head of Research, Samco Securities Ltd told Moneycontrol.

“This is, however, because of the fact that they have already taken a revenue hit by announcing the corporate tax cuts in October and are still struggling to meet their monthly GST revenue collection above Rs 1 Lakh Cr,” he said.

But, this time the Street would be happy with some slippage amid a slowdown in growth. The fiscal room is fairly limited with the government amid a shortfall in the divestment as well as tax collections, therefore, FY21 budgetary assumptions, particularly on revenue and borrowing fronts will be keenly watched.

“The possibility of some fiscal slippage is high considering that tax revenue collections have been below Budget estimates so far, and the nominal GDP growth has slowed down considerably,” Sampath Reddy, CIO, Bajaj Allianz Life told Moneycontrol.

“The Non-tax revenues although they have been healthy, helped by the RBI dividend. The government’s divestment would also aid in mitigating some of the fiscal slippages, though most of the strategic divestments announced may be pushed to the next fiscal,” he said.

Reddy further added that overall, we feel that some calibrated fiscal slippage is not a big issue at this juncture, as the focus needs to be on reviving growth in the economy.