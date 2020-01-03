Budget 2020: Cut in personal tax possible, but not as much as corporate tax

While we believe there is a strong possibility that the government will make some changes on the personal tax front to boost consumption, it may not be as radical as the one on corporate tax rate given the fiscal constraints, Jyoti Roy, DVP Equity Strategist, Angel Broking, said in an interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand.

Edited excerpt:

What is your outlook for 2020? 2019 ended with gains of 12%, do you think we could do better in 2020?

We think that 2020 should be a better year for the markets as compared to 2019. Just looking at the Sensex numbers for 2019 is misleading as mid, and small-cap space has been under tremendous pressure in 2019 despite the Sensex doing well.

While a 14 percent kind of return on the Sensex is very much achievable for 2020 we believe that the mid and small-cap space is much more attractive at this point.

So while we expect the Sensex to do well in 2020 we believe that the mid & small cap would outperform the Sensex in 2020.

While we do not have any year-end Sensex target we do expect that the broader markets should do much better in 2020.

While the Nifty and the Sensex have been making news highs in 2019 the mid and small-cap space has been under tremendous pressure. We expect that the mid and small-cap space would do much better in 2020

The consensus in the markets is that the Government is going to make changes to personal tax which could be either in the form of a cut in tax rates or readjustment of the slabs.

While we believe that there is a strong possibility that the government will make some changes on the personal tax front to boost consumption, it may not be as radical as the one on the corporate tax rate is given fiscal constraints.

We continue to remain positive on private sector retail-focused banks as they continue to do well. We are positive on large corporate banks as we believe that their NPA related issues are now well behind them and we expect them to post a significant increase in profitability over the next 2-3 years.

We are also positive on the consumer staples and discretionary space as we expect them to do well next year as demand revives

We do expect a revival in the mid & small-cap space next year. However, we expect this rally to be different from the previous rally in the sense that the market would be focussed on quality.

Mid & small-cap stocks with good businesses that are now available at reasonable valuations would be the one that would generate alpha for investors in 2020.

Investors should focus on buying into quality business even if they are available at a slight premium and avoid companies with corporate governance issues. When the market revives next year market would focus on quality.

A) Yes, we do believe that growth has bottomed out in the September quarter. GDP growth rate of 4.5 percent for Q2FY20 should mark the bottom in terms of growth rate.

High-frequency indicators like the PMI and auto sales numbers are already pointing to revival on the ground.

We expect growth to pick up gradually from here over the next few quarters and we expect a full-fledged recovery in the second half of 2020.

Yes, we believe that earnings growth would pick up from FY21. Post the Q2FY20 numbers consensus is for 23 percent YoY growth in the Nifty EPS for FY21 which is likely to be driven by a turnaround in large corporate banks along with the benefit of lower tax rates for the full year.

We believe that the key takeaway from 2019 should be that one should stick to quality and avoid companies with very high leverage or corporate governance issues.

Companies with the quality business franchise, low leverage, and good corporate governance were able to withstand the NBFC crisis significantly better than others.