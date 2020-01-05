Budget 2020: Abolishment of LTCG is the biggest demand from investors

The market is expecting steps from the government to fuel consumption demand in an economy where a reduction in income tax is an important point, while increasing farmer's income is another, Amit Gupta, Co-Founder, TradingBells, tells Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand in an interview.

Q) Nifty came within the striking distance of hitting fresh record highs but geopolitical concerns capped the upside. Do you think we could hit fresh record highs in the coming week, or the geopolitical concerns will derail the rally?

A) The market is in a bullish momentum but geopolitical tension is acting as a speed breaker for the market.

If the geopolitical tension doesn't escalate further then we can expect the market to resume its uptrend in the coming week, but if the situation becomes worse than the near-term texture of the market may become weak.

Q) What are the important levels which one should watch out for in the coming week?

A) Technically, the Nifty50 is trading in a well-defined trading band of 12,300-12,100. If the index managed to cross 12,300 mark on the upside then the market may start the next leg of the rally which could take the Nifty50 towards 12,500-12,600 levels.

On the other hand, if the Nifty50 slips below 12,100 then the near-term texture of the market will become weak where 11,800-11,700 levels are likely to act as an important support level.

Q) Crude oil prices jumped in the last trading session of the week. Which are the stocks that are likely to benefit or impact the most from the rise?

A) ONGC, OIL India and oil exploration companies might benefit from the rise in crude oil prices whereas IT and Pharma companies may outperform if the rupee sees further weakness.

Generally, OMCs, paints, aviation, and financial stocks remain under pressure due to surge in crude oil prices.

Q) Any important events which one should watch out for in the coming week?

A) Geopolitical tension will remain a key headwind for the market in the next week whereas foreign institutional flows (FIIs) flow will be important amid weakening rupee.

In terms of domestic cues, Q4 earnings to kick in the next week where in terms of important earnings, Infosys will post its results on Friday.

Q) What are your expectations from the Budget 2020 from an investor point of view?

A) The market is heading this Budget with high expectations from the government to boost economic growth as the government is on the path of economic reforms.

The market is expecting steps from the government to fuel consumption demand in an economy where a reduction in income tax is an important point, while increasing farmer's income is another.

The abolishment of LTCG is the biggest demand from investors to improve market sentiments in the market.

There is a need for private capex to turn upside for faster growth of the economy where the government first has to show confidence in terms of infrastructure spending and I think, the government is moving on the right path.