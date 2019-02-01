Budget 2019: What is D-Street expecting and how should investors be positioned?

Budget day data for the last 10 years suggests that bears have dominated D-Street in the past six out of the 10 years.

In 2009, the Sensex fell nearly 6 percent, followed by 2013 when it fell 1.5 percent, and in 2012, 2016, 2014, and 2018 it slipped less than 1 percent. On the other hand, the Sensex rose only in 4 out of the last 10 years on the Budget day.

So what will budget 2019 have in store? The market may reacts to the fiscal measures taken by government in this budget. If the measures are not in line with markets expectation then we will see a deeper correction ahead in markets.

Measures like farm package, tax relief or BPL pension will boost demand so consumption stocks will benefit. Overall, the focus is expected to be on the rural economy but at the same time the government has strike the right balance between fiscal prudence and growth.

So will there be fireworks today on D-Street ahead of budget 2018? What are the crucial levels to watch out for today? And are there any stocks which are likely to benefit the most from the interim budget?

In this video, Sakshi Batra chats with Moneycontrol’s Markets Editor Kshitij Anand, to find out more.