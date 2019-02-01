App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

Union Budget 2019
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Union Budget 2019-20 LIVE: FM Piyush Goyal arrives at Finance Ministry; to present the Interim Budget at 11 am
Recommended articleUnion Budget 2019-20 LIVE: FM Piyush Goyal arrives at Finance Ministry; to present the Interim Budget at 11 am

or go to

Budget 2019
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 09:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2019: What is D-Street expecting and how should investors be positioned?

So, what will Interim Budget 2019 have in store? The market may reacts to the fiscal measures taken by government in this Budget.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Budget day data for the last 10 years suggests that bears have dominated D-Street in the past six out of the 10 years.

In 2009, the Sensex fell nearly 6 percent, followed by 2013 when it fell 1.5 percent, and in 2012, 2016, 2014, and 2018 it slipped less than 1 percent. On the other hand, the Sensex rose only in 4 out of the last 10 years on the Budget day.

So what will budget 2019 have in store? The market may reacts to the fiscal measures taken by government in this budget. If the measures are not in line with markets expectation then we will see a deeper correction ahead in markets.

Measures like farm package, tax relief or BPL pension will boost demand so consumption stocks will benefit. Overall, the focus is expected to be on the rural economy but at the same time the government has strike the right balance between fiscal prudence and growth.

So will there be fireworks today on D-Street ahead of budget 2018? What are the crucial levels to watch out for today? And are there any stocks which are likely to benefit the most from the interim budget?

In this video, Sakshi Batra chats with Moneycontrol’s Markets Editor Kshitij Anand, to find out more.

Indian Union Budget 2019: What does the FM have up his sleeve in the run up to the General Elections? Click here for live Budget 2019 news, views, analyses and more.
First Published on Feb 1, 2019 09:33 am

tags #Budget 2019 #Economy #Market Cues #video

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.