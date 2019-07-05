'Budget 2019 retains fiscal consolidation path, puts focus on garib and gaon'

Dheeraj Singh

The budget projects a fiscal deficit of 3.3 percent of GDP for the current financial year. This is lower than 3.4 percent deficit projected in the interim budget presented in February during the term of the previous NDA regime. The government has therefore displayed a clear intention of continuing the path of fiscal consolidation. Several analysts had hoped that the fiscal purse strings may be loosened a bit to address the current economic slowdown.

Tax revenue has been budgeted at Rs 16.49 lakh crore, 11.2 percent higher than the tax revenue in the previous financial year. Non-tax revenue has been budgeted at Rs 3.13 lakh crore, 27.75 percent higher than the corresponding figure in the previous year. Divestment receipts are budgeted at Rs 1.05 lakh crore.

Total expenditure has been projected at Rs 27.86 lakh crore leading to a fiscal deficit of Rs 7.03 lakh crore which is estimated to be 3.3 percent of GDP.

As is the norm, the finance minister also announced a slew of policy measures while presenting the government budget. Some of the important policy measures and our view/comment on them are elucidated below:

A: Government to borrow from abroad, on a regular basis:

India's external sovereign borrowing as a proportion of GDP is amongst the lowest in the world. So there is room to borrow from abroad. However, borrowing in foreign currency carries its own risks and it would be prudent on the part of the government to limit the external borrowing to a manageable number. This also means that the domestic supply of government bonds would decrease. In the short run, this is bullish for existing government securities and bond yields can be expected to fall in reaction.

B: Rs 70,000 crore for bank recapitalisation:

This is a healthy number set aside for bank recapitalisation. Most analysts had expected this to be lower. Bullish for public sector banks.

C: Super rich to be taxed at a higher rate:

The budget proposes higher tax rates for those earning between Rs 2 crore to Rs 5 crore and for those earning above Rs 5 crore. The effective tax rates for these categories are likely to go up by 3 percent and 7 percent, respectively.

We have been expecting something like this ever since the PM in his maiden speech after taking office in the current term mentioned that the country had only two types of people – those who were poor and those who had to take care of the poor.

D: SEBI to mull increasing minimum public shareholding for listed stocks:

The finance minister has announced that the government would advise SEBI to revise the minimum public shareholding in listed companies to 35 percent. This would increase the free float of Indian companies and bring the Indian stock market closer to global standards.

This move would also force several corporates to dilute promoter stake further and therefore these outfits may be forced to raise significant amounts of money.

However, this step is likely to be implemented over a period of time and the market would be given time to absorb this.

E: First loss backstop by the government to banks for purchase of high-quality portfolios from NBFCs:

The government proposes to provide a first loss backstop to the extent of 10 percent to banks for their purchase of high-quality pool assets from NBFCs.

This measure is directed towards addressing the crisis in the NBFC sector and is a confidence booster.

F: Boost to Electric Vehicles:

The government in an effort to boost sale and use of electric vehicles instead of those that run on environmentally unfriendly fossil fuel had reduced the GST rates on electric vehicles.

Additionally, buyers of electric vehicles will get a tax deduction of Rs 1,50,000 in interest payment for loans taken to buy electric vehicles.

This is a significant benefit and will provide a substantial incentive in the move towards environmentally friendly electric vehicles.

G: Affordable housing loan interest benefits hiked:

Affordable housing also gets a big boost with affordable housing loans (up to Rs 45 lakh) getting an additional Rs 1,50,000 as deduction towards interest payments on these loans.

This would also give an additional incentive in building and sale of affordable houses. This would probably have a greater impact in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

Additionally, several other policy measures have also been announced. However, we have covered some of the key and important measures announced in the budget. Overall, the budget places a significant focus on rural India and the poor – garib and gaon.

The author is Head of Investments at Taurus Mutual Fund.