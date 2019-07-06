Budget 2019: Reduction in fiscal deficit target to 3.3%, and July's fate could trigger market in coming week

Manali Bhatia

The new Finance Minister presented the Budget amid heavy expectations. The street was expecting a boost to the sluggish economy from the Budget, and it was delivered to some extent.

The Finance Minister's commentary reflected positive sentiments for the Indian stock market, which suggests that the July series could witness a gradual up move. The view of achieving the goal of a $5 trillion economy through “transformation and transparency” is likely to boost the subdued economy, and would ultimately likely to reward investors.

As far as the technical structure is concerned, the overall scenario is still positive even after the fall in Friday’s session. Though the correction might get mildly accelerated in the very short term, traders should look for buying opportunities on any dip. The rising window and the 50 Day Moving average will continue to act as a strong support for the bulls in the days to come and would be a lucrative low risk buying opportunity.

The major colours of the budget is likely to reflect in Nifty once 12,030 trades on higher side and in that case new highs are not ruled out, 12,266 and 12,396 levels could seen very easily.

Apart from the Nifty, one sector which is likely to outperform the market is the PSU Bank Index. The monthly chart of the Nifty PSU Bank Index is witnessing a bullish crossover of some major short term and long term moving averages.

Weekly charts suggesting that level of 3,460 could be seen in coming weeks and any close above the 3,480 level could result in major Bull Run in PSU banks.

The Bank Nifty itself is trading at a very crucial stage, and ready for a major breakout after taking support from a 50-day moving average, the index has regained the uptrend and now the momentum indicators are suggesting that a breakout is likely in the coming days. Any close above 31,820 would the prices to new bullish trajectory and levels of 32,560 and 33,020 could be seen very easily as per 23.6 percent and 38.2 percent Fibonacci projection.

The time cycle indicating the July series is likely to favour bulls. Since 2004 , the July series has given positive returns to traders 12 out of 15 times, and looking at the current scenario, it seems that history will repeat itself and traders should position themselves on the long side . Dips should be bought into by low risk traders, and aggressive buying should be initiated once Nifty close above 12,030 and 31,820 in the Bank Nifty.

The major fundamental trigger for the market from the budget would be reduction in Fiscal Deficit target from 3.4 percent to 3.3 percent. Current Account Deficit (CAD) is already under control and the government is trying to curb further by imposing a custom/excise duty on many items, and the Budget is growth-oriented.

Hence, if they achieve Fiscal target, along with CAD and GDP for FY20, then it would be highly beneficial for economy and market and as a result, we expect huge inflows from FIIs in the coming months .

The author is Senior Research Analyst at Rudra Shares & Stock Brokers