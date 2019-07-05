Budget 2019: PSU banks trade mixed despite expectation of recapitalisation

Ahead of the Budget presentation, Nifty PSU Bank index is trading flat as the index constituents are trading mixed.

Central Bank of India, Indian Bank, State Bank of India and Syndicate Bank are trading in the green while Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Bank of India and Union Bank of India are trading in the red.

From the private banking space, the top gainers are IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and HDFC Bank while YES Bank is down over 3 percent.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present her maiden Budget on July 5. Among other expectations, analysts are estimating a Rs 35,000-40,000 crore Budget allocation towards bank recapitalisation.

“Trends in NPL formation, provisions and loan growth remain the key things to watch. Valuations for PSBs have recovered gradually on the recent capital infusion by the government and improving earnings trajectory,” Motilal Oswal said in a report.

PSU banks are likely to see a turnaround in profitability given that most of the pain has been recognized and NPA and credit costs are peaking out, which will lead to an improvement in return ratios, suggest experts.

In the period between FY15 and FY19, the government infused over Rs 2.5 lakh crore in public sector banks by way of direct equity through budgetary resources but largely by issuing recapitalisation (recap) bonds.

The recap bonds were announced in Sep’17 and the first tranche of Rs 80,000 crore was issued in Jan’18, followed by subsequent issuances. The Interim Budget made no provision for recapitalisation.