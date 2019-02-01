Budget 2019: PM Kisaan Samman Nidhi scheme to boost fertiliser, agri stocks

Interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on February 1 while presenting the Interim Budget announced a slew of measures for the rural population on India. The move is in keeping with the government's promise to double farmers’ income by 2022.

To boost farmer income and reduce agriculture stress, Goyal announced the ‘PM Kisaan Samman Nidhi’ scheme for farmers who own up to 2 acres of land. They will be given Rs 500 a month, or Rs 6000 a year, in three equal installments.

"The government of India will solely fund this project. This is to be applicable from December 1, 2018. This will cost Rs 75,000 crore every year which will be borne by the government," said Goyal in his Budget speech.

The move comes ahead of of crucial general elections later this year.

Given that agriculture employs 60 percent of the India's population, a mega relief package was on the cards, experts had said in anticipation of the Budget. There was expectation of hike in fiscal deficit by 100-120bps due to the anticipated sops.