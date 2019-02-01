Budget 2019: Market holds on to gains even as govt increases fiscal deficit target for FY19 to 3.4%

Market held on to its gains after the interim Finance minister Piyush Goyal on February 1 said that the government has revised upwards the 2018-19 fiscal deficit target to 3.4 percent from the Budgeted 3.3 percent.

Even after the announcement, S&P BSE Sensex was trading 110 points higher at 36,367, while the Nifty held on to its crucial support level of 10,850.

The finance minister in his Budget speech also said that the current account deficit will be contained at 2.5%.

Analysts were penciling in a fiscal deficit number of 3.5% of GDP for FY19.

Any slippage on fiscal deficit target for FY20 would get reflected in higher G-sec yields, thus negatively impacting the sentiment for NBFCs.

Fiscal Deficit as a percentage of GDP (gross domestic product) is the key number which is watched out by analysts not just in India but also across the globe and rating agencies. It is one of the main stimuli for the sovereign rating.

Global rating agency, Moody’s Investor Service sounded a note of caution ahead of the Interim Budget. A report by Moody's Investor Service earlier said it expects fiscal deficit to reach 3.4 percent of GDP in the year ending March 2019 as compared to the government's budgeted target of 3.3 percent of GDP.

Over the past month, India's government has announced a range of policies to support the incomes of small enterprises and low-income households. It is also considering additional steps to support farmers facing financial distress, the report added.

In the absence of new revenue-boosting measures, the policies will collectively make it harder for the government to achieve its fiscal consolidation objectives.

GST collections are averaging Rs 96,780 crore/month which indicate a shortfall in excess of Rs 1 90,000 crore at the current rate and Rs 1,75,000 crore assuming a good pickup towards year-end.

Fiscal deficit is referred to the gap between the government's total spending and the sum of its revenue receipts and non-debt capital receipts. It represents the total amount of borrowed funds required by the government to completely meet its expenditure.

When the government's receipts fall short of its expenditures, it borrows money to bridge the gap. The excess of total expenditure over (non-borrowed) receipts is called fiscal deficit.