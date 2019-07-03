Budget 2019: Liquidity support and tax parity key expectations for NBFCs and HFCs

Liquidity profile of Non-Banking Finance Companies (NBFCs) and Housing Finance Companies (HFCs), especially the ones with a focus on wholesale financing of the real estate sector and other mid-sized enterprises, remains tight as incremental funding support to them from banks and capital markets continues to dwindle.

While retail-focused NBFCs are relatively better placed in the current scenario, overall investor and lender averseness towards NBFCs and HFCs is exerting pressure on the sectoral growth and liquidity profile.

We expect some announcements/recommendations, including an increase in the refinance support to micro, small and medium enterprises and housing sector- the key focus segments of NBFCs/HFCs, to bolster their liquidity position.

AM Karthik Vice President & Sector Head-Financial Sector Ratings|ICRA

Access to longer-term funding is crucial for the sector, but insurance and provident/pension funds largely focus on higher-rated (AA rated and above) or government entities, any expansion in the investment scope of these players would be favourable for the sector.

Relaxation in the FPI guidelines, especially the single borrower/group limits, which were somewhat tightened in FY19, would also go a long way in supporting credit flow to smaller/mid-sized NBFCs and HFCs.

ICRA takes note of the robust increase in the Bank’ credit exposure to the NBFC sector in the last fiscal, registering a 30 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth and, their active participation in loan sell-downs by NBFC and HFCs, which more than doubled in FY19.

Priority sector tag to some of the loans originated by NBFCs, namely loans to small businesses and enterprises and vehicle financing for productive purposes, etc., and, access to prior sector lending certificate (PSLC) platform would support fund flow to the sector from banks.

Participation by Mutual Funds (MFs) however continued to decline in Q3 and Q4 of FY19. MFs are an important funding source for the corporate sector including NBFCs and HFCs. Their access to the corporate debt repo market or any other refinance route would improve their liquidity, thereby reducing the impact of any unforeseen shocks on their borrowers.

NBFCs have long been expecting favorable amendments in Section 43D and Section 194A of the Income Tax Act, so that taxable income on their non-performing assets (NPAs) could be computed on realized basis and, TDS may not be deducted on the interest payments received by them.

Currently, accrued income even on NPAs of NBFCs is included as part of their taxable income and, TDS is deducted on interest payments made to the NBFCs.