App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Days hours minutes

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2019 11:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2019: Liquidity support and tax parity key expectations for NBFCs and HFCs

We expect some announcements/recommendations, including an increase in the refinance support to micro, small and medium enterprises and housing sector- the key focus segments of NBFCs/HFCs, to bolster their liquidity position

AM Karthik

Liquidity profile of Non-Banking Finance Companies (NBFCs) and Housing Finance Companies (HFCs), especially the ones with a focus on wholesale financing of the real estate sector and other mid-sized enterprises, remains tight as incremental funding support to them from banks and capital markets continues to dwindle.

While retail-focused NBFCs are relatively better placed in the current scenario, overall investor and lender averseness towards NBFCs and HFCs is exerting pressure on the sectoral growth and liquidity profile.

Close

We expect some announcements/recommendations, including an increase in the refinance support to micro, small and medium enterprises and housing sector- the key focus segments of NBFCs/HFCs, to bolster their liquidity position.

AM Karthik
AM Karthik
Vice President & Sector Head-Financial Sector Ratings|ICRA

    Access to longer-term funding is crucial for the sector, but insurance and provident/pension funds largely focus on higher-rated (AA rated and above) or government entities, any expansion in the investment scope of these players would be favourable for the sector.

    Relaxation in the FPI guidelines, especially the single borrower/group limits, which were somewhat tightened in FY19, would also go a long way in supporting credit flow to smaller/mid-sized NBFCs and HFCs.

    ICRA takes note of the robust increase in the Bank’ credit exposure to the NBFC sector in the last fiscal, registering a 30 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth and, their active participation in loan sell-downs by NBFC and HFCs, which more than doubled in FY19.

    Priority sector tag to some of the loans originated by NBFCs, namely loans to small businesses and enterprises and vehicle financing for productive purposes, etc., and, access to prior sector lending certificate (PSLC) platform would support fund flow to the sector from banks.

    Participation by Mutual Funds (MFs) however continued to decline in Q3 and Q4 of FY19. MFs are an important funding source for the corporate sector including NBFCs and HFCs. Their access to the corporate debt repo market or any other refinance route would improve their liquidity, thereby reducing the impact of any unforeseen shocks on their borrowers.

    NBFCs have long been expecting favorable amendments in Section 43D and Section 194A of the Income Tax Act, so that taxable income on their non-performing assets (NPAs) could be computed on realized basis and, TDS may not be deducted on the interest payments received by them.

    Currently, accrued income even on NPAs of NBFCs is included as part of their taxable income and, TDS is deducted on interest payments made to the NBFCs.


    Favourable development on the above, would improve NBFC profitability and augment their cash flow position.

     

    The author is Vice President and Sector Head, Financial Sector Ratings, ICRA Ltd.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
    First Published on Jul 3, 2019 11:57 am

    tags #Budget #Budget 2019 #HFC #NBFC #sector

    most popular

    Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

    Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

    10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

    10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

    These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

    These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

    Loading...
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Available On
    PCI DSS Compliant
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.