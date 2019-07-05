Jewellery stocks drop 2-7% after proposal to increase import duty on gold

Atlas Jewellery India Ltd. | With the tagline “Offer Jewellery at an Affordable Price”, the company has been making its mark in the Gems and Jewellery sector in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and is now making its way to the Indian market. Atlas offers a wide range of fashionable jewellery ranging from modern to traditional. Market capitalisation: Rs 1,518.88 crore | % increase in Samvat 2074: 132.51 | % increase in Samvat 2073: 65.84 | % increase in Samvat 2072: 77.94 | BSE Stock Price on November 6: Rs 153.90.

Jewellery stocks fell 2-7 percent intraday on July 5 after government increased import duty on gold and precious metals.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget 2019 speech said the customs duty on gold and precious metals will be increased to 12.5 percent from an existing 10 percent.

Following the announcement, Titan Company dropped as much as 3.1 percent, Goldiam International 6.7 percent, Lypsa Gems 3 percent, PC Jeweller 4.84 percent, Renaissance Jewellery 2 percent, Thangamayil Jewellery 5.8 percent and Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri 6.4 percent.

At the same time, domestic gold futures rallied more than 2 percent after the announcement.