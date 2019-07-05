App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2019 02:07 PM IST

Jewellery stocks drop 2-7% after proposal to increase import duty on gold

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget 2019 speech said the customs duty on gold and precious metals will be increased to 12.5 percent from an existing 10 percent

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Atlas Jewellery India Ltd. | With the tagline “Offer Jewellery at an Affordable Price”, the company has been making its mark in the Gems and Jewellery sector in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and is now making its way to the Indian market. Atlas offers a wide range of fashionable jewellery ranging from modern to traditional. Market capitalisation: Rs 1,518.88 crore | % increase in Samvat 2074: 132.51 | % increase in Samvat 2073: 65.84 | % increase in Samvat 2072: 77.94 | BSE Stock Price on November 6: Rs 153.90.
 
 
Jewellery stocks fell 2-7 percent intraday on July 5 after government increased import duty on gold and precious metals.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget 2019 speech said the customs duty on gold and precious metals will be increased to 12.5 percent from an existing 10 percent.

Following the announcement, Titan Company dropped as much as 3.1 percent, Goldiam International 6.7 percent, Lypsa Gems 3 percent, PC Jeweller 4.84 percent, Renaissance Jewellery 2 percent, Thangamayil Jewellery 5.8 percent and Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri 6.4 percent.

At the same time, domestic gold futures rallied more than 2 percent after the announcement.

"Spot gold in the international market held steady near $1,415 an ounce as investors stay away from taking fresh bets ahead of the key US employment data scheduled later in the day. There are expectations that the job data would offer more cues on US Fed’s stance on interest rate cut. Anyhow, prices are on track for a seventh consecutive weekly gain with prices gained more than two percent during this week," Hareesh V, Head - Commodity Research at Geojit Financial Services said.

Catch Budget 2019 LIVE updates here. Click here for full Budget 2019 coverage
First Published on Jul 5, 2019 02:07 pm

tags #Budget 2019 #Buzzing Stocks #Titan Company

