Jewellery stocks drop 2-7% after proposal to increase import duty on gold

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget 2019 speech said the customs duty on gold and precious metals will be increased to 12.5 percent from an existing 10 percent
Jewellery stocks fell 2-7 percent intraday on July 5 after government increased import duty on gold and precious metals.
Following the announcement, Titan Company dropped as much as 3.1 percent, Goldiam International 6.7 percent, Lypsa Gems 3 percent, PC Jeweller 4.84 percent, Renaissance Jewellery 2 percent, Thangamayil Jewellery 5.8 percent and Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri 6.4 percent.
At the same time, domestic gold futures rallied more than 2 percent after the announcement."Spot gold in the international market held steady near $1,415 an ounce as investors stay away from taking fresh bets ahead of the key US employment data scheduled later in the day. There are expectations that the job data would offer more cues on US Fed’s stance on interest rate cut. Anyhow, prices are on track for a seventh consecutive weekly gain with prices gained more than two percent during this week," Hareesh V, Head - Commodity Research at Geojit Financial Services said.
