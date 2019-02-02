Budget 2019: Investors to gain from allocation towards short-term debt funds, fixed-maturity plans

Amandeep Singh Chopra

This Interim Budget was a statement of achievements of the government with respect to its earlier goals and targeted specific policies for the farm, middle-class taxpayer and real estate sector among others.

It aimed at meeting broad expectations of balancing a thrust on growth as well as social, infrastructure and tax reform for FY20.

For the bond markets it has been negative on two key areas:

Increase in Fiscal Deficit:

The increase in the fiscal deficit target for FY19 was priced in, though not due to the reasons stated (i.e. allocation of Rs 200 bn for PM Kisan Scheme). However, the additional borrowing for FY19 to meet the deficit was a surprise.

Furthermore, the revised fiscal deficit for FY20 at 3.40 percent was certainly higher than the earlier target of 3.10 percent and market expectations of 3.30 percent presumably due to the additional outlay for PM Kisan Scheme.

Increase in Net Borrowing:

Secondly, it increased the net market borrowings to Rs 4.73 trillion in an environment of weak demand for government bonds. In the earlier periods, the net supply has been deftly managed by greater reliance on small savings.

The lack of a reference to the recommendations of the FRBM review committee or guidance on the path forward on fiscal consolidation is a concern.

It has possibly taken a view that incurring some fiscal stimulus may be appropriate in the backdrop of low near-term inflation and global growth outlook.

These measures will likely aid consumption and could be a concern for an economy with an expected growth of 7.2 percent and likely inflation of 4.2 percent in 2HFY20.

The bond markets reacted negatively to the announcements with the 10-year yields rising by 7 bps. However, expectations of a change of stance from the RBI in its Monetary Policy meeting on February 7 may keep the yields range bound.

The bar for RBI to cut rates in this meeting has been raised higher in our view.

Conclusion:

Going forward, the debt markets will shift the focus back to global growth and the path forward by the developed market central banks, oil, FX, portfolio flows and appetite for emerging market debt.

In our view, investors will gain from an overall asset allocation in favour of short-term debt funds and fixed-maturity plans this year. They should continue investing the Low-Duration and Short-Term

Income Funds in their fixed income portfolios.

The author is Group President & Head of Fixed Income of UTI AMC.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.