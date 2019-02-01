App
Union Budget 2019
Union Budget 2019-20 LIVE: FM Goyal says no tax on income up to Rs 5 lakh; no notional rent on second home
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 12:48 PM IST

Budget 2019: Higher Capex for Railways likely to benefit Titagarh Wagons, Texmaco, Timken India, SKF India

Railway-linked stocks are likely to benefit the most after the Interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on February 1 increased outlay for Railways from Rs 53,060 crore in FY19 to Rs 64,586 crore in FY20 which will be positive for railway capex linked stocks.

Modernisation of Indian Railways is the need of the hour and thus most experts on D-Street were expecting a higher investment in the railways towards modernization and especially for passenger safety and security.

“Railway Capex is at Rs 1,58,658 cr in FY20 compared to Rs 1,48,528 cr in FY19 and Railway Budget is at Rs 64,000 cr in FY20 vs Rs 53,060 cr in FY19. Stocks - Titagarh Wagons Limited, Texmaco,” Sameer Kalra, Founder, Target Investing said.

Karvy Stock Broking in a report said that higher allocation towards the railway cascades into newer investments focusing on speed, durability and efficiency and the suppliers eventually have to update the technologies to cope up with the same

Key stocks which are likely to benefit the most from higher allocation towards railways may aid stocks like Timken India & SKF India, which have exposure towards railways through their high speed bearing products.

Indian Union Budget 2019: What does the FM have up his sleeve in the run up to the General Elections? Click here for live Budget 2019 news, views, analyses and more.
First Published on Feb 1, 2019 12:47 pm

tags #Budget 2019 #railways #SKF India #Texmaco #Timken India #Titagarh Wagons #Titagarh Wagons Limited

