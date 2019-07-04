Budget 2019: Here is what Karvy expects from Nirmala Sitharaman

Vivek Ranjan Misra

The formation of a stable government at the Centre has raised hopes for the long term future of the economy. With a strong mandate, people are hopeful of structural changes coming through over the next five years. This makes the job tough for Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman when she presents the first Union Budget for 2019-20 on July 5.

The government is in a bind though. The economy is going through a rough patch, which has an impact on the budget in a couple of ways. Firstly, slowing growth puts at risk the revenue projections; secondly, a slowing economy needs some stimulus. In order to aid recovery, the government would need to give a pause to fiscal consolidation; an expansion by 0.2-0.3 percent of GDP will help.

What makes this budget important is that it will serve as a platform to set out the governments' vision for the economy for the next five years. Some of these programmers will see some action during this fiscal year.

To get the economy going again, the government and the banking regulator need to address the ongoing liquidity crunch. The government can help revive the economy principally through two ways, one is to increase spending on infrastructure, and the second is to recapitalize state-owned banks. The Budget may spell out roadmap for financial and banking reforms including consolidation of weak banks. Also in order to boost consumption, additional sops to individual taxpayers and MSME sector will help.

The government had set up a committee for direct tax reform, before the report is submitted, a major tax overhaul is not on the cards, but we should expect it for the next fiscal years. In order for Indian companies to be competitive, the corporate tax rate needs to be cut to sub 20 percent in phases. In the meanwhile there may be some tweaks, the threshold for 25 percent tax rate may be increased and further rationalisation for start-ups from Angel Tax rules is possible.

We believe that a rethink is needed on the Long Term Capital Gains Tax (LTCG) introduced last year. Also, STT should be removed when LTCG is being imposed and dividend distribution tax rules need to be tweaked. This should encourage more inflows as long term capital, especially in the form of equity.

The farm sector needs structural reforms to boost agricultural growth, but that would take time to have an impact. Some steps are needed to alleviate stress in the near term as well. An income support scheme was announced in the Interim Budget, which has now been expanded. Some other measures are possible, such as changes in the crop insurance scheme. Also, we expect an increase in agricultural credit flow, spending on rural infrastructure and irrigation. Spending on cold chain and steps to boost food processing industry are likely. Collectively such reforms could boost farmer sentiment and the overall agricultural sector in a positive manner.

Spending on infrastructure is required not only to give a boost in the near term, but also to improve long term growth prospects. We believe that the government may increase their focus on flagship initiatives like Bharatmala, Sagarmala, affordable housing, sanitation and water needs. Also, we expect railway allocation to focus on modernization like the planned electrification of tracks and passenger safety. Rationalisation of inverted duty structure in the capital goods sector is needed to provide a level playing field to the domestic industry.

The Indian Auto industry is going through one of the longest sales slowdown; the auto industry has sought a reduction of GST on all vehicles to 18 percent from the current rate of 28 percent. Bringing down the tax rate will reduce vehicle prices, which will help in spurring demand that has been sluggish for the last 11 months. This, however, will need the approval of the GST council, which chose not to reduce taxes in June. With an aim to support local manufacturing, a customs duty on fully imported commercial vehicles (CV) may be increased to 40 percent from 25 percent.

Also, an incentive-based vehicle scrappage scheme may be announced to get polluting, unsafe and old vehicles off the road. Furthermore, budget allocation for electric vehicle promotion having a timeline for implementation is sought.

Ayushman Bharat, the flagship scheme of the Modi government, is likely to remain a key focus in the government’s second term as well. It may propose to introduce and increase health budget to upgrade Ayushman Bharat or the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana. With the urgent need to add bed capacity for the nation, the deduction under section 35AD may be increased from 100 percent to 150 percent of capital expenditure incurred by institutions engaged in building and operating a hospital with at least 100 beds.

We expect a higher budgetary allocation to capital acquisitions for the defence sector, particularly higher share for new acquisition programs. Special additional investment allowance can be announced for exclusive defence manufacturing and assembly facilities towards manufacturing of tanks, armoured fighting vehicles, defence aircraft, spacecraft, warships, arms and ammunition of all kind and all other parts and accessories of use thereof.

While the budget is an important event, the government may make important policy announcements throughout the year, which can be important for the economy, as well as equities. From an economic standpoint, with a stable and strong government in place, one should focus much more on the reform process, which can take place throughout the year.

The author is Head of Fundamental Research at Karvy Stock Broking.

