Budget 2019: 'Here are 6 talking points that investors are keeping an eye on'

Rahul Jain

Budget 2019 is just a few hours away and it has already generated significant buzz due to several factors. This year’s budget is expected to set precedence for the policies, the ruling government plans to implement, in case it comes to power in the next term.

Some of the major talking points in this year’s budget are expected to be as follows:

Increase in the income tax slabs:

It is largely expected that this budget the government may agree to increase the basic income tax limit. Currently, the income up to 2.5 lakh is exempt from tax. Income between 2.5 to 5 lakh attracts 5 percent tax and between 5-10 lakh is levied with 20 percent tax and income above 10 lakh is taxed at 30 percent.

New recommendations: It has been suggested that income below Rs 5 lakh should be exempt and between Rs 5-10 lakh should be taxed at a lower rate of 10 percent. For those individuals having income between Rs 10-20 lakh, the tax rate should be 20 percent, and those eaning over Rs 20 lakh should be taxed at 25 percent.

New NPS scheme to be effective:

The government has recently approved the increment in the share of NPS contribution from 10-14 percent for the central government employees. In addition, the withdrawal of NPS will be 60 percent tax-free from the present 40 percent.

It is largely expected that these schemes will be rolled on to the current NPS and thereby cover the other taxpayers as well, which includes employees working with the private sector and self-employed personnel.

Rationalisation of the 80C limit:

Many individuals are facing a challenge with claiming deductions as the limit of Rs 1.5 lakh gets quickly exhausted. Therefore, there is a proposal that the deduction limit under 80C be extended so that more people are able to claim benefits of it.

Alleviating rural distress:

This being the year of general elections, there will be a strong focus on alleviating rural distress. The government could approach this with a two-pronged approach.

Waiving off farm loan:

Though a populist measure, it is recommended that the government should not resort to this measure, as it will end up increasing the fiscal burden on the economy.

Income support scheme:

Through this scheme, the government will transfer a fixed sum per acre, per crop season to the farmers. This will provide the farmers with a steady flow of income, protecting them from price fluctuations and uncertain demand and supply.

While it remains to be seen, what perspective does the government opt for; but if it chooses to implement provisions that ensure efficient delivery of government services then it will certainly reap benefits in the long run for the economy.

The author is EVP, Edelweiss Wealth Management.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.