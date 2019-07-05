App
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2019 12:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2019: Govt allocates Rs 10,000 cr for electric vehicles scheme

The main objective of the scheme is to provide necessary charging infra and incentivising easy and affordable mode of transportation for the common man

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her maiden Budget speech said that the government has allocated Rs 10,000 crore to the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME II) scheme on April 1, 2019 for faster adoption of electric vehicles and has announced upfront incentives for electric vehicles.

The main objective of the scheme is to provide necessary charging infra and incentivising easy and affordable mode of transportation for the common man, she says.

"We are launching interoperable transport card to be used for transport," she said.

Following the push for electric vehicles, the auto index is down half a percent. The top losers are Ashok Leyland, Mahindra & Mahindra, Motherson Sumi Systems, Bharat Forge and Hero MotoCorp among others.

Industry lobbying body, SIAM has already proposed a scrappage incentive scheme which takes old and polluting vehicles off the road. This will be a boost to renewal sales.

The Niti Aayog has recently moved a note to the Finance Ministry calling for the scrapping of all fossil fuel based vehicles by 2030. Most auto manufacturers are up in arms as they feel that a big shift in a short span of time would be too disruptive and tumultuous. Especially, in the current situation, auto companies do not have the capacity to take up such investments.

Catch Budget 2019 LIVE updates here. Click here for full Budget 2019 coverage
First Published on Jul 5, 2019 12:29 pm

tags #Budget 2019 #Buzzing Stocks

