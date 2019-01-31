App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 31, 2019 12:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2019: 'Fiscal discipline, infra spending and consumption boost key issues'

The government could expand the lower taxes that it announced for small and medium enterprises in the last budget

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Pradeep Kumar Kesavan

Elara Capital

There are expectations in some quarters that the government might present a full budget as against a vote on account. This is a signal to the market on policy continuity and the government's confidence of being re-elected.

The government will be faced with the unenviable task for sticking to its fiscal glide path while at the same time trying to address some of the pressing concerns of the electorate.

To this end, we do not expect broad measures like farm loan waivers (which will anyway be delivered via state governments as in the past). The most important expectation is some variant of income support for farmers and for a broader low-income populace.

We expect Ayushman Bharat (Modicare) might get a better allocation and more thrust towards broader implementation. Also, export “incentivization” to support 'Make in India' could be a possibility.

Currently, import duties have been levied for example in electronics to support domestic manufacturing. Some movement in corporate tax reduction as announced earlier could happen.

The government could expand the lower taxes that it announced for small and medium enterprises in the last budget. On the direct tax front, an increase in exemption limit or a tweak might be possible to woo the urban middle class ahead of elections.

Apart from these, we expect continuing/increasing allocation for well-run central schemes with direct impact on rural and lower income groups -especially PMAY, Ujwala, Gram Sadak Yojna.

What should investors look for from this budget

Our analysis shows that short-term volatility increases in months preceding a general election. This, being the last budget of the current government ahead of the general election, might have some ingredients (mentioned above) that could add to volatility.

That apart, markets will look for directions from the budget in terms of government's commitment to fiscal discipline, continuing policies that support infrastructure spending and if there are measures that put more money in people's hands that could influence consumption spends.

Of course, all these assuming a more detailed budget. If the government chooses to keep to the spirit of interim budgets, then the impact of all these will be muted.

The author is CFA, Senior Vice President—Equity Strategy, Institutional Equity Research at Elara Capital.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 31, 2019 12:36 pm

