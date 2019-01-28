Budget 2019: 'Expect farmer incentive scheme, change in direct tax rate'

Shailendra Kumar

Upcoming budget will be a vote on account, though it surely would be loaded with policy intents to get the voter attention for the forthcoming general election.

With GST, the budget now is not about changes in indirect tax rates that prefers one industry over others. Key questions from a market perspective are: What social policy measures would be announced and its impact on the fiscal arithmetic, what would be market borrowings by the government going ahead and will there be changes in direct tax to increase consumption?

With GST collection remaining way behind the target in FY19, there is not much room for the government for social profligacy. But looking at election ahead, some incentive to rural sector looks imminent. The current government is not going in for a general farm loan waivers as that would cost mammoth 2.5 percent of the GDP. But some variant of direct cash transfer to farmers is expected.

Telangana style (Rythu Bandhu) farmer incentives that provide Rs 4000 per acre per seasons to farmers as the direct transfer. It has been widely attributed as the scheme that helped current Telangana government re-elected. However, this would have higher fiscal deficit implication.

On the other hand, Odisha model (Rs 5,000 per season to small and marginal farmers) is more likely as a similar variant has been implemented by the BJP government in Jharkhand. Also, the cost could be split with the participating states to further dampen the impact on the fiscal deficit. A step like this could have only 0.2-0.3 percent impact on the fiscal balance.

With falling inflation and struggling IIP, an interest rate cut is usually expected but the bond yield has continuously increased. This is because of a higher fiscal deficit that is feared will be financed by large market borrowing.

With fiscal deficit around Rs 6.7 lakh crore, net market borrowing would be about 2.2 percent of the GDP. But this is not alarming as we have had higher net market borrowings in prior years.

There are also expectations that some changes would be brought in the direct tax rate to invigorate consumption and that would be populist too.

However, not only GST but to some degree even other sources of government revenue like direct taxes, disinvestment and telecom auction have remained below the budget estimate. So scopes are limited but something directed towards struggling MSME could be a fair expectation.

The author is Chief Investment Officer at Narnolia Financial Advisors.

